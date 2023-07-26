Bradley adds sake to liquor license

BRADLEY — Sake, the traditional Japanese alcoholic beverage, has been added to the beer and wine liquor license in Bradley.

The move was made at the request of Michael Qiu, owner of the soon-to-be-opened Hokkaido Ramen House, 1315 E. Armour Road in Bradley.

The Bradley Village Board unanimously approved the amendment to the ordinance at Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting.

The village had already allowed sake in its full-scale liquor license, however, for those seeking to serve it along with beer and wine, it was not an option. Sake has been available at the KanSai Japanese Steakhouse restaurant inside the Northfield Square mall.

The $1,200 annual license for beer and wine will now include this drink option.

Hokkaido Ramen House, the former location of The Saucy Crab, is anticipated to be opened in August. The location had been the long-time home of the Baker’s Square restaurant.

Sake is made from fermented rice. It is light in color and has a sweet flavor. It is higher in alcohol content of many beers and also of many wines, with a 13-to-17% alcohol content.

The alcohol content of wine greatly varies, largely between 5-to-14%. The average alcohol content of wine is about 12%.