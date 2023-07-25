Winners named in annual Iroquois County Fair Talent Show

The Talent of Iroquois County kicked off last week’s Iroquois County Fair featuring an abundance of entertainment.

Twenty-five local youth participants performed on the main stage, divided into junior and senior divisions.

<strong>Junior Division Winners</strong>

• First place was the Dynamic Duo, Kate Sabol and Ellie Simpson, both from Watseka, and students of Pat Neal, playing a humorous version of “Bluegrass Boogie.”

• Second place went to Ainsley Niewold, of Loda, with her rousing trumpet solo, “Lyra.”

• Third place went to soloist Abby Tindell, singing “This is Me.”

<strong>Senior Division Winners</strong>

• First place went to Julia Hilgeman, of Chebanse, who wowed the audience with her rendition of “You Give Love a Bad Name.”

• Second place winner went to Rachael Dexter, of Danforth, rendering a version of “In My Dreams.”

• Third place went to Marisa Clark, of Watseka, singing “When He Sees Me” accompanied by Zakk Clark, also of Watseka.

Trophies were provided by Country Theatre Workshop of Cissna Park. Place winnings are provided by the Iroquois County 4-H and Agricultural Fair along with entry fees and a stipend to attend the I.A.F.F Convention Talent Competition in Springfield.