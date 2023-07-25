KCC offering The Gap Year program this fall

A program for those who are taking a break from college will return this fall at Kankakee Community College.

The Gap Year program offers career exploration and activities in a low-pressure, no homework environment.

“Studies have shown that 80% of college students end up changing their major at least once,” said Cesar Avalos, coordinator of workforce opportunities at KCC, in a news release. “KCC’s Gap Year program is designed to narrow down their career path by exploring their passions and interests through practical exercises. Thus, saving them valuable time and resources that would have been spent taking unnecessary coursework.”

Sessions will be held every week from Sept. 18 to Dec. 11. Career areas that will be reviewed are agriculture-horticulture; business; computer graphic technology; industrial engineering and welding; health careers; law enforcement; air-conditioning and refrigeration; electrical engineering technology and renewable energy; math, science and engineering; and liberal arts.

There will also be information about utilizing KCC’s Charlton Career Services Center and about the state-funded Highway Construction Careers Training Program.

In addition to people taking a break from college, Avalos said the Gap Year program also is suitable for undecided students, anyone considering a career change, or other adults who are curious about college options.

There is no charge for participants. The registration deadline is Sept. 11.

For more information, visit the Gap Year page at <a href="https://www.kcc.edu/gapyear" target="_blank">kcc.edu/gapyear</a> or email Avalos at <a href="mailto:cavalos@kcc.edu" target="_blank">cavalos@kcc.edu</a>.