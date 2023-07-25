Cobb Park transforms to royal kingdom for Acting Out's 'Cinderella'

Nearly 2,000 people descended on Cobb Park this weekend to witness Cinderella finding her Prince Charming.

Acting Out Theatre Co. set up shop for three nights of Roger and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” The production featured a colorful stage that had the Shapiro clocktower in the background, perfect for when the clock strikes midnight.

A 28-person orchestra, the largest in Acting Out’s 12-year history, played alongside the stage as actors brought to life one of the original rags-to-riches stories. Leading the cast was Hannah Hudgins as Cinderella, Grant Sparenberg as the Prince and Gianna Kohl as the Fairy Godmother.

Auditions were held in April and director Shauntia Mettlin said “we’ve been hitting it hard since then.”

The concept of Acting Out Theatre Co. is to choose a play or musical each summer and have it take place against the backdrop of a local outdoor space. The first show was “Into the Woods” and took place in Perry Farm Park. Mettlin said the theater focuses on summer stock performances.

The mission is to bring the community and the outdoors into the theater.

“Every summer we like that challenge of bringing the outdoors to the stage,” Mettlin said, adding that it takes a lot of energy.

<strong>THREE NIGHTS ONLY</strong>

The show ran each night Friday through Sunday and drew hundreds of attendees. On Friday, there were 745 people in the audience, on Saturday there were 638 and on Sunday there were 506.

Prior to each show, there were food trucks featuring “Cinderella”-inspired fare. There also was a Chair-ity Auction where hand-painted chairs were auctioned off to benefit local nonprofit Mattea’s Joy.

During tech week — the week prior to performances where the cast and crew do full run-throughs with makeup, costume, lighting and sound — actor Brandon Merrill, who played both the minister and a royal ball guest, said he was most looking forward to “seeing the audience and how they like [the show].”

At Sunday’s performance, Merrill elicited the most audience laughs as a result of his physical comedy when dancing.

Merrill, along with castmates Ashtyn McBurnie (who played stepsister Joy) and Anna Poole (who played the footman and was in the children’s ensemble), all agreed that the show is “magical.”

“I’m excited for the magic of it,” McBurnie said. “There have been pieces of magic we’ve been trying to put together.”

“I’m looking forward to the final product,” added Poole.

The group began rehearsing in the park at the beginning of July. This was the first time Acting Out used Cobb Park as its backdrop.

Mettlin, who was directing her second Acting Out show but has been with the organization since the beginning, said Cobb Park was selected due to its proximity to the Kankakee River, the clock tower and the Riverview neighborhood.

“The neighborhood had the ‘Cinderella’ feel,” she said.

While Acting Out’s board of directors, actors, staff and crew are all volunteers, the organization this year received a grant to help pay for pit and orchestra musicians. While those musicians normally are paid for their time, Mettlin said the grant helped expand that payment.

The theater organization does hire out for sound and lighting.

Though many are familiar with the Disney version of “Cinderella,” featuring talking animals, this show was the original 1957 version which allowed more simplicity for the stage.

“It’s been a fun challenge to keep that simplicity and turning it into something just as magical, [even as] they’ve come out with new [versions],” Mettlin said, adding that the staff decided to keep the original dialogue and music, while still keeping it fun and fresh.

<strong>NEXT ON STAGE</strong>

Prior to the start of the show, Acting Out announced next year’s musical as “Legally Blonde.” A location for the July 2024 show has yet to be announced.

Between now and then, Acting Out will put on two additional shows that are holiday-related. The first being the second annual “The Ghosts of Salem” taking place Oct. 19-21 at Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See in Manteno, and the second being “Acting Out Christmas! A Holiday Gala” taking place Dec. 15-16 at The Grow Center in Bourbonnais.

“I love theater and I just love what Acting Out has to offer,” said Mettlin, who travels from her hometown of Morris to be part of the organization. “Everyone puts so much heart and soul into everything that it makes you want to still be part of it.”

For more information on Acting Out Theatre Co., go to <a href="https://www.actingouttheatreco.org" target="_blank">actingouttheatreco.org</a>.

Cast & crew Cast: Hannah Hudgins, Grant Sparenberg, Gianna Kohl, McKenzy Testerman, Lauren Puschell, Ashtyn Williams, Dustin Mann, Christine Case, Michael Keigher, Andrew McBurnie, Tiah Guthrie, Dexter Arens, Anna Poole, Brandon Merrill, Abriella Caravette, Bryar Homan, Matthew Case, Sydney Lang, Amber Gross, Harper Case, Emma O’Dell, Shaniqua Clemens, Debbie Oberlander, Isabella Schnitzler, Kaeleigh Gross, Chloe Cunnington, Morgan George, Erin Phillips, Avery Nichols, Sophie Powell, Malakai Bashayreh, Gavin Gross, Charlee Meister, Carson Williams. Production Staff: Shauntia Mettlin, Misti Kohl, Kim Struck, Kelsie Davis, Julie Tomisek, Jeff Gindy, Julie Gindy, Cody Gindy, Donna Worth, Emma Mendell, Deb Laskey, Jean Roth, Carroll Tumblin, Gail Huebner, Danette Sparenberg, Cindy Stroud, Maya Deyound, Adelynn McBurnie, Dawn Deany, Jalynn Minor, Mike Pranger, Zach Powell, Becky Powell, Luke Guetier, Joe Denault, Gary Huggins, Kenny Kravat, Steve Johnson, Paula Denault, Edith Rosas, Gabriella Diaz, Chris Hosek, Brad Mietzner, Gabby Dee, Addy Young, Dan Lesch, Kevin Norden, Bailey Testerman, Sarah Huggins, Gwen Fox, Jillian Gindy, Hannah Swale, Eric Penrod, Karla Breitenbucher. Orchestra: Debbie DeMint, Megan Edmonds, Rebecca Doran, Zandrea Brandt, Jessie Keller, Ed Chinski, Brianna Harris, Rich Blaha, Jim Heckler, Carmen Houde, Patrick Wright, Craig Cahan, Justin Gund, Elton Gund, Sarah McDaniel, Amy Shinabarger, Lydia Most, Rodney McCalister, Desiree Hays, Karen Dannenhauser, Amy Wheeler, Mattie Gulyash, Carol Semmes, Melissa Carroll, Jonathan Shinabarger, Gwen Fox, Kavin Sampson, Julie Tomisek.

Cast: Hannah Hudgins, Grant Sparenberg, Gianna Kohl, McKenzy Testerman, Lauren Puschell, Ashtyn Williams, Dustin Mann, Christine Case, Michael Keigher, Andrew McBurnie, Tiah Guthrie, Dexter Arens, Anna Poole, Brandon Merrill, Abriella Caravette, Bryar Homan, Matthew Case, Sydney Lang, Amber Gross, Harper Case, Emma O'Dell, Shaniqua Clemens, Debbie Oberlander, Isabella Schnitzler, Kaeleigh Gross, Chloe Cunnington, Morgan George, Erin Phillips, Avery Nichols, Sophie Powell, Malakai Bashayreh, Gavin Gross, Charlee Meister, Carson Williams.

Production Staff: Shauntia Mettlin, Misti Kohl, Kim Struck, Kelsie Davis, Julie Tomisek, Jeff Gindy, Julie Gindy, Cody Gindy, Donna Worth, Emma Mendell, Deb Laskey, Jean Roth, Carroll Tumblin, Gail Huebner, Danette Sparenberg, Cindy Stroud, Maya Deyound, Adelynn McBurnie, Dawn Deany, Jalynn Minor, Mike Pranger, Zach Powell, Becky Powell, Luke Guetier, Joe Denault, Gary Huggins, Kenny Kravat, Steve Johnson, Paula Denault, Edith Rosas, Gabriella Diaz, Chris Hosek, Brad Mietzner, Gabby Dee, Addy Young, Dan Lesch, Kevin Norden, Bailey Testerman, Sarah Huggins, Gwen Fox, Jillian Gindy, Hannah Swale, Eric Penrod, Karla Breitenbucher.

Orchestra: Debbie DeMint, Megan Edmonds, Rebecca Doran, Zandrea Brandt, Jessie Keller, Ed Chinski, Brianna Harris, Rich Blaha, Jim Heckler, Carmen Houde, Patrick Wright, Craig Cahan, Justin Gund, Elton Gund, Sarah McDaniel, Amy Shinabarger, Lydia Most, Rodney McCalister, Desiree Hays, Karen Dannenhauser, Amy Wheeler, Mattie Gulyash, Carol Semmes, Melissa Carroll, Jonathan Shinabarger, Gwen Fox, Kavin Sampson, Julie Tomisek.