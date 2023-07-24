Visit Kankakee County's annual report shows increase in tourism, plans for future

With COVID “in the rear-view mirror,” tourism is up in Kankakee County, as are projects that will bring the county into the future. This was the overall message of the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s annual report luncheon Thursday.

Held at the Majestic in downtown Kankakee, the bureau shared what’s been happening during the past year, including an increased social media presence by Visit Kankakee County, a unique marketing campaign in the city of Chicago and a distribution of local grants geared at impacting tourism.

Opening remarks, given by bureau Board President Laurie Cyr, set the tone for the report presentation, with Cyr stating, “the Kankakee County tourism team is one of the biggest cheerleaders for Kankakee County.”

The team — made up of Executive Director Nicole Gavin, Marketing Coordinator Meegan Massey, Finance Manager Mileen Joines and Sales and Office Assistant Angelina Gear — took turns presenting a different facet of the bureau’s work. But the voice of the day was given to the businesses and programs who were the recipients of the Community Tourism Action Plan grants, which allocated a total of $647,500.

<strong>CTAP GRANTS</strong>

Grants were given to the following entities in various amounts. Each grant has to be used in a way that will impact tourism.

• Kankakee Riverfront Society received $500,000 for the first phase of the Currents of Kankakee East Riverwalk. Taking to the podium, Riverfront Executive Director Bill Yohnka said, “People have been lamenting that we should be focusing more on our river. And now after years of planning, it’s actually happening.”

Using a slideshow of renderings, Yohnka went through the plans for the riverwalk’s first phase which is planned to break ground early next year. The organization needs $3.5-million for funding, and Yohnka said that its currently at around $2-million.

“I feel like this is a project along the river that matches the grandness of our river and the strength of our community,” he said. “It’s both what our community and our river deserve.”

• Locavore Farm in Grant Park received $50,000 to extend its season of farm-to-table experiences from a 24-week season to a 44-week season. In a video detailing the use for the grant, owners Chris and Rachael Jones said they see around 5,000 guests per season. It was shared that a four-part documentary series on the farm, made by Jay Graham, of GrahamSpencer, is in the works. Each part of the series will document a season at the farm.

• The village of Bourbonnais received $50,000 for a mobile synthetic ice rink, which will provide year-round ice skating and will “provide an amenity to the county that isn’t available right now” in the area, said Village Administrator Laurie Cyr.

• Adventure Commons/Adventure Christian Church received $15,000 in assistance in securing gymnastic event bookings, which Pastor Andy Hamilton said will lead to more hotel bookings, noting that Adventure Commons is “strategically located next to exit 315.

“The more [events] we book, the better it is for Kankakee County,” Hamilton said.

• The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County and the Kankakee County Historical Society received $5,000 for the implementation of Miracle on 8th: A Kris Kringle Market, which is set for Dec. 9 at the Kankakee County Museum. Museum Executive Director Veronica Featherston and CAC Secretary Bonnie Brewer said in a video that the first-ever event will be “a unique, fun-filled activity to celebrate the holiday season.” Potential plans for the event include reindeer visits, sleigh rides, ice sculptures and s’mores stations.

• Connect Roasters received $5,000 in marketing support for the grand opening of its new Bourbonnais location, as well as for workshops and classes. Owner Caleb Benoit said the money is being used to purchase equipment.

“[Connect Roasters was] founded it on two ideas: Coffee could be a vehicle to help people, coffee could be a point of connection,” he said.

• Deer Ridge Barn received $5,000 for an expansion to allow for 240-day season. Owner Marci Sadler said in a video that the owners have used the funds to add a pavilion to the new wedding and event space. Sadler said the location is “starting to attract more people from up north” which leads to more local hotel stays.

• Knack Brewing & Fermentations received $5,000 for marketing assistance for the grand opening of outdoor space. The concrete has been poured on the outdoor space and a fence is in progress this week. Owners Matt and Emily Strysik said in a video that the space is perfect for its proximity to the river.

• The Collaborative Initiative to Revive Kankakee Arts received $2,500 in marketing assistance for Estival Festival, which will have its third annual event this year in Bird Park. Tommy Solis, CIRKA board member, said the event has “been growing exponentially every year” and that’s put on by local artists for local artists.

There was a 10th grant provided in the cycle, awarding $10,000 to Bourbonnais Township Park District for the implementation of a summer music festival titled WillowPalooza. Plans for 2023 were unable to come to fruition, and the park district is planning for a 2024 event.

The second grant cycle will begin Aug. 1, with an application deadline of Sept. 15, and applicant notification by Sept. 29.

The board expects to invest up to $1 million in funding this year and dedicate as much as 25% of its annual budget toward grants, according to a CVB news release.

<strong>MARKETING & MORE</strong>

Introducing her team, including boots-on-the-ground interns who welcome visitors to the office and have taken Visit Kankakee County’s KaCo retail store on the road, Gavin shared several projects the bureau has been working on.

Visit Kankakee County partnered with a ride-share agency to custom wrap five Uber vehicles that drive around the city of Chicago. The wrapping feature photos and tourism information for Kankakee County, and were on hand for three large events this summer, including the Taylor Swift concerts at Solider Field, the Cubs-Cardinals game at Wrigley Field and the Cubs-White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Additionally, River Valley Metro has designed a second shuttle with similar photos and information to the custom-wrapped Ubers. The first shuttle was completed last year and was the brainchild of former Visit Kankakee County Executive Director Staci Wilken. These shuttles, which run 365 days a year with 64 weekly routes to Midway International Airport, are seen by those north of Kankakee County. Gavin reported that River Valley Metro rides were up 18% from 2022.

Also up this year was overall tourism in Illinois, with county-by-county figures yet to be released. In Illinois in 2021, there was $146.1 million in total visitor spending, up from $122.6 million in 2020. Additionally, there was $5.6 million in direct local tax revenue, up from $5 million in 2020.

The year 2022 was a record year in Illinois for revenue from the filming of movies and television, and Bishop McNamara graduate Vince Singleton shared clips from his upcoming film “Survivor, Soldier, Sinner, Savior” which was filmed in Kankakee County.

“It felt like a family affair dealing with the Kankakee community and Bishop Mac,” he said.

Gavin, giving credit to her predecessor, pointed to a goal map for the bureau, which includes the following points: We built a place where people wanted to visit. We created a place where people wanted to live. We became a place where people wanted to work. We ended up as a place where business wants to be.

“Know that your work matters and partner together. You accomplish so much more as a team,” Gavin told the room to conclude the event.