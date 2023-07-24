Kankakee County Fair on horizon, set for Aug. 2-6

Running Aug. 2-6 is the annual Kankakee County Fair featuring five days of family-fun activities. The event, set at 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee, offers free parking and grandstand shows. Gates open at 7 a.m. each day. The fair will end at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Highlights this year include the Space Adventures Thrill Show (on East Road); Pompeyo’s Ranch (on West Road); daily KidBuck$ game shows featuring interactive games for kids; the Budweiser Pavilion featuring live bands Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and the antique tractor display in the Community Center Building.

For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeefair.org" target="_blank">kankakeefair.org</a>.

<strong>WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2</strong>

• 8 a.m. — Creative Arts/Ag Building opens

• 9 a.m. — Creative Arts (Open and Junior); farm corps, art, culinary hobbies, collections, floriculture, horticulutre

• 10 a.m. — Dairy cattle show (4-H) in the Cattle Show Arena

• Noon — Community Center Building Opens with antique tractors on display

• 1 p.m. — Poultry and Wildlife Show (4-H) in the Poultry Barn

• 3 p.m. — Carnival opens

• 4 p.m. — 4-H Bunnies on Parade costume contest in the Rabbit Barn

• 5 p.m. — Kidbuck$ Game Show in the Midway Area; Garden Tractor Rodeo (4-H) in Implement Area

• 5:30 & 7:30 p.m. — Space Adventures Thrill Show on East Road

• 6:15 p.m. — Hot Laps at Kankakee County Speedway

• 7 p.m. — Kankakee County Speedway laps; Pompeyo’s Ranch on West Road

• 8 p.m. — DJ/Audio Express and Ed Gilbert in the Budweiser Pavilion; Pompeyo’s Ranch on West Road

• 8:30 p.m. — Kidbuck$ Game Show in the Midway Area

<strong>THURSDAY, AUG. 3</strong>

• 7 a.m. — Ag breakfast

• 8:30 a.m. — Horse and Pony Shows (4-H) in the Horse Show Arena

• 9 a.m. — Market Gilt Show (Open, Junior and 4-H) in Swine Show Arena, followed by Barrow Show (4-H); Dairy Goat Shows (Open, Junior and 4-H) in Goat Show Arena; Beef Show (4-H) in Cattle Show Arena

• Noon — Community Center Building opens with antique tractors on display

• 3 p.m. — Carnival opens; Rabbit Show (4-H) in Rabbit Barn

• 3:30 p.m. — Sheep Show (Junior and 4-H) in Sheep Show Arena

• 5 & 9:30 p.m. — Kidbuck$ Game Show in the Midway Area

• 5:30 & 8:30 p.m. — Space Adventures Thrill Show on East Road

• 6 p.m. — Horse and Pony Shows (Adult and Junior); Pompeyo’s Ranch on West Road

• 7 p.m. — Extreme School Bus Figure 8 in the Grandstand

• 8 p.m. — Back Paiges perform in Budweiser Pavilion

• 9 p.m. — Pompeyo’s Ranch on West Road

<strong>FRIDAY, AUG. 4</strong>

• 8 a.m. — Poultry and Wildlife Shows (Open and Junior) in the Poultry Barn

• 9 a.m. — Horse and Pony Shows (Open and Junior) in Horse Show Arena; Beef Cattle Shows (Open and Junior) in Cattle Show Arena; Boer Goat Show (Open, Junior and 4-H) in Goat Show Arena; Breeding Swine Show (Open, Junior and 4-H) in Swine Show Arena followed by Barrow Show (Open and Junior)

• Noon — Community Center Building Opens with antique tractors on display

• 3 p.m. — Carnival opens

• 4 p.m. — Rabbit Show (Junior) in Rabbit Arena

• 5 p.m. — IL IBRA-Horse Show Arena

• 5 & 9:30 p.m. — Kidbuck$ Game Show in the Midway Area

• 5:30 & 8:30 p.m. — Space Adventures Thrill Show on East Road

• 6 & 9 p.m. — Pompeyo’s Ranch on West Road

• 7:30 p.m. — Demolition Derby; Showman of Showman (4-H) Cattle Show Arena

• 8:30 p.m. — John David Daily performs in the Budweiser Pavilion

<strong>SATURDAY, AUG. 5</strong>

• 8 a.m. — Rabbit Show (Open Division) in Rabbit Arena

• 8:30 a.m. — Sheep Show (Open) Sheep Show Arena

• 9 a.m. — Horse and Pony Shows (Adult and Junior) in the Horse Show Arena

• 11 a.m. — I.S.P Truck and Tractor Show; Space Adventures Thrill Show on East Road

• 11:30 a.m. & 9 p.m. — Pompeyo’s Ranch on West Road

• Noon — Expo Center Building/Commercial Exhibits Open; Community Center Building Opens with antique tractors on display; Cornhole Tournament in the Budweiser Pavilion

• 1 p.m. — Carnival special; Kidbuck$ Game Show; Livestock Auction (4-H) in Cattle Show Arena

• 2 p.m. — Games and Speed Open Horse Show in Horse Show Arena

• 4 p.m. — Whiskeyfist performs in Budweiser Pavilion

• 5 p.m. — Kidbuck$ Game Show

• 5:30 & 8:30 p.m. — Space Adventures Thrill Show on East Road

• 6:30 & 9 p.m. — Pompeyo’s Ranch on West Road

• 7 p.m. — IPRA Championship Rodeo; Go Cart Racing

• 8:30 p.m. — South Side Social Club performs in Budweiser Pavilion

<strong>SUNDAY, AUG. 6</strong>

• 9:30 a.m. — Antique tractor pulls

• 10 a.m. — IL IBRA Horse Show in the Horse Show Arena

• 11 a.m., 3 & 5 p.m. — Space Adventures Thrill Show on East Road

• 11:30 a.m., 2 & 6 p.m. — Pompeyo’s Ranch on West Road

• Noon — Expo Center Building/Commercial Exhibits Open; Community Center Building Opens with antique tractors on display

• 1 p.m. — Carnival special; Kidbuck$ Game Show

• 2 p.m. — Ag Olympics in the Cattle Show Arena

• 3 & 6:30 p.m. — Kidbuck$ Game Show

• 6 p.m. — Acme’s Beater Bonanza for cars and trucks

• 8 p.m. — Livestock release time