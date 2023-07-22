Mussel survey underway in Aroma Park

AROMA PARK — Those darn sheepnose mussels.

They were once detected in the Kankakee River more than a decade ago, and the search is underway to see if they’re still calling the river home.

At Thursday’s Kankakee County Board’s Highways and Waterways meeting, it was reported the necessary mussel survey began this week by Christopher Burke Engineering of Indianapolis.

“The survey is going on, as we speak, if you will,” County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said. “… I was informed that part of the benefits of the design that it makes us have a more limited survey so less costly and less of a chance of, obviously, finding that endangered mussel in that area.”

Wheeler added that the makeup of the sandy riverbed isn’t conducive to the habitat for the sheepnose mussel.

“We expected to find the [mussel] in a different type of terrain, one that is more rocky,” he said. “This is all sand, and they don’t like that. We’ll just give you and update as soon as we know.”

A timeline for the dredging is beginning to come more into focus now that the mussel survey has commenced. It’s expected to be completed by the end of July. Once they survey is done, dredging permits can be submitted to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in August.

The Army Corps of Engineers typically takes at least three to four months for its regulatory review, as stated by Burke’s Charlie Dewes, a water resource engineer, in June. The review is expected to be done by the end of the year.

If the sheepnose mussels are found in the area of the dredging set for the area of the river at the Aroma Park boat launch in the Kankakee Valley Park District’s Potowatomi Park, they will have to be removed and either returned to that part of the river after dredging or to an adjacent area.

The bidding process for the work will be tentatively from November through January to find contractors to do the dredging work and removal of sand. Bids then can be awarded by March, and the dredging work can begin in April.

“If it ends up having mussels that are endangered species, we’re going to have to dredge and then put them back in which puts things into the end of next year as far as the actual completion of the project,” Wheeler said.

If no mussels are found, the schedule won’t be altered, and the dredging can begin in the spring.

“It really would be nice to have for the boating season people able to use that launch, and obviously for our rescue boats that need to get in there,” Wheeler said.

An earlier site study by Burke Engineering determined that 8,000 to 10,000 cubic yards of sand will have to be removed from the area immediately surrounding the boat launch.

<strong>KEEP SAND FROM REFORMING</strong>

Highways and Waterways Chairman Antonio Carrico asked Jeremiah Gadbois, maintenance supervisor with the county’s highway department, how the department can keep the sand from building up again after the dredging is done.

Gadbois has several years’ experience working for the Army Corps of Engineers before being hired by the county earlier this year.

“The cross-section design itself, the shape and the controlled width, will help maintain the velocities necessary to keep keep pushing the sand through until we can prevent or work with Indiana in the upstream areas to help reduce that sand from from silting back in,” Gadbois said. “Some areas like that might be bank stabilization, just controlling some of that sand from upstream basically.”

Wheeler also said that the equipment the county will be purchasing through a $7 million state grant secured by State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, includes an excavator that can be used in the future to help remove the sand.

“We’re going to go down that road once we’re done [with the dredging], because we know we’re going to have to do this for another 20, 30 years all over the river,” Wheeler said. “The question is, is how do we do it inexpensively, efficiently and then part of an overall plan instead of a series of one-offs down the river?”