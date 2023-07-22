KLASEY: A 'picture perfect' wartime romance

During World War II, thousands of long-distance romances were carried on between soldiers overseas and their love interests back home in America. The medium that helped keep the romances alive was the old-fashioned “love letter,” delivered via the military mail system and the U.S. Post Office.

The letters that arrived every week or 10 days at 405 S. Chicago Avenue in Kankakee, the home of Gertrude Pilotte, were unusual — while those letters conveyed the expected romantic words, they were contained in colorfully illustrated envelopes. The sender was Charlie “Bing” Brigham, an enlisted man in the U.S. Army Air Corps, whom Miss Pilotte had met in early 1943 while he was stationed at Chanute Airfield in Rantoul.

Brigham, a native of Marlborough, Mass., was a self-taught artist (he didn’t attend art school until after the war) whose prewar artwork consisted of cartoons and drawings for his high school yearbook. After meeting Gertrude, however, he employed his artistic talent as a way to win her affections.

“It was the envelopes that did it,” she told Journal reporter Denise Crosby in an interview for a Nov. 5, 1989, feature story. “They made me fall in love with him, because it was through them that I saw what a wonderfully talented and special person he really was.”

The envelope for his first letter to her, on April 21, 1943, displayed a “mouse hole” at the base of a wall, with a welcome mat and the label “Kank.” Staring at the wall opening was a big-eared mouse with “Me?” in a cartoon balloon over his head, and the words “Sooo Timid!” next to him.

The content of the letter was anything but timid, however. “Dear Gertrude,” he wrote, “You are the best! I can’t sleep! I can’t eat! I can’t work! I can’t! Help me! Love, Charlie, The Bing.” (Brigham’s nickname, according to his son Max, had been given him by his barrack-mates because he “sang in his sleep.” The reference was to popular 1940s singer “Bing” Crosby.)

After initial training at Rantoul, Brigham moved on to the 97th Air Base Squadron at Jacksonville, Fla., where he trained as a parachute “rigger” (packer). He later was shipped overseas to an Army airfield near Belfast, Northern Ireland, where he spent most of the remaining war years. “My mother told me that, strangely enough, in World War II, he had a really good time,” recalled Max Brigham. “She said he had opportunities [in Ireland ]… to meet some of the local people. They’d have him over for dinner … he became pretty good friends with them.”

The steady stream of letters and artistic envelopes continued to arrive at 405 S. Chicago Avenue. The drawings, executed with colored pencils, are as vibrant and imaginative today as they were when Bing Brigham drew them some 80 years ago. They depicted a variety of subjects, but “there’s a lot about their future lives together, [such as] a picture of a cottage that they’re living in some time in the future. There’s a character called ‘Freckles,’ and [he] shows up a lot. He’s the ‘hypothetical me,’” noted Max, who was Bing and Gertrude’s only child.

In the 1989 Journal feature, Gertrude Brigham recalled that her future husband “used to call me Freckles, but his Freckles on the envelopes didn’t represent me … I think the character, which became his trademark, represented our future together, our hopes and dreams.”

While stationed in Ireland, Bing produced his colorful artwork in an unusual studio setting, the barracks latrine (communal bathroom). Gertrude told Denise Crosby that he would often sketch until 3 o’clock in the morning, sitting in the latrine “because it was the only place in which he could turn on the lights without disturbing his bunkmates.”

Although intended for the enjoyment of a single young woman, Brigham’s unique envelopes gathered a corps of admirers in both Ireland and Kankakee. Gertrude recalled that she sometimes received notes from the military censors overseas, telling her they enjoyed seeing his work. In Kankakee, the missives often were responsible for delayed mail delivery on the route serving Gertrude’s home. “The mailman … used to complain that he was always the last one to get out the door on his mail route, because those envelopes had to be passed to everyone in the post office,” she recalled.

In Aug. 1945, Bing Brigham returned to the United States; a week later on Aug. 26, he and Gertrude were wed at Kankakee’s St. Patrick Church. The young couple moved into an apartment on Elm Avenue, and Brigham took a job with office supply manufacturer Amberg File and Index Co. For a few years, he worked full time at Amberg, and attended night classes at the American Academy of Art in Chicago.

After earning his art degree, Brigham accepted a job as an industrial designer with Kankakee’s Florence Stove Co. (later Roper Corp.). He retired from the stove manufacturer after 28 years. On June 30, 1983, at age 63, Bing Brigham died in Kankakee. Gertrude outlived the man who courted her with love letters in art-covered envelopes by nearly a quarter-century. She died March 17, 2008, at the age of 90.

Local trivia Harold Lincoln Gray was born in a house on Merchant Street in Kankakee in 1894, and grew up on a farm near Chebanse. In his adult years, he became a cartoonist in Chicago, and created a comic strip that brought him worldwide fame. What was that strip? Answer: On Aug. 5, 1924, “Little Orphan Annie” made her first newspaper appearance in the New York Daily News; a few days later, the comic strip became a daily fixture of the Chicago Tribune. In addition to appearing in newspapers, “Annie” had her own radio show, and starred in both movies and Broadway shows. Gray died in 1968, but the comic strip continued in the hands of other cartoonists until 2010.

