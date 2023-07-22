Honor chairs save a place for Bradley's fallen sergeants, Rittmanic and Lewis

They are chairs built for remembrance, not for sitting.

They are chairs built for honor, not for relaxation.

They are chairs built for the ultimate sacrifice, not for ordinary days.

Two cherry wood chairs crafted within the Bradley Police Department’s maintenance garage at the Bradley Village Hall, by the not-for-profit organization Saving A Hero’s Place, have found their rightful place inside the village police department’s roll call room.

The handmade chairs were officially brought into the packed room inside the village complex for the 9 a.m. roll call this week. Barring some type of unforeseen circumstance, the chairs will forever remain fixtures of the room.

The two chairs are to honor the two village officers — Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Sgt. Wilford Lewis — killed in very different ways while on duty.

Rittmanic was shot late Dec. 29, 2021, inside the Comfort Inn & Suites in Bradley while responding to a barking dog call and died early the next morning.

Lewis was killed on Interstate 57 on Nov. 20, 1997, one day after his 50th birthday, while investigating an accident with injuries near the Bradley interchange.

<strong>FIRE STATION BECOMES WOOD SHOP</strong>

For two days this week, Tommy Capell, executive director and co-founder of Richmond, Texas-based <a href="https://savingaherosplace.org" target="_blank">Saving A Hero’s Place</a>, along with members of the Rittmanic and Lewis families, constructed the two chairs of honor.

Capell is also a former 10-year veteran with the San Antonio, Texas, police department, a department for which he has also constructed honor chairs.

The Bradley officers mark the 259th and the 260th chairs constructed by Capell and the not-for-profit organization. The previously built chairs have found places of honor in departments stretching across 28 states.

These two chairs are the ninth and 10th to be constructed for slain Illinois-based police officers, including five Illinois State Police officers.

The entire process was coordinated by Bradley Chief Don Barber.

On Wednesday, the chairs were officially placed in the police department’s roll call room. The room is where officers of the 37-member department gather before each and every shift.

The chairs are to not only serve as a reminder to the department’s officers of the ultimate sacrifice paid by Lewis and Rittmanic, but also the meaning of a law enforcement profession.

On Monday afternoon, the Capell’s three-member family crew, including his wife and co-founder Robbie and son JT, arrived at the Bradley Police Department and set up their makeshift, woodworking shop in the police and fire department garage.

The family also pulls along a 16-foot trailer filled with saws, sanders and all things related to the craft of building the honor chairs.

By the early afternoon hours Lyn Stua-Rittmanic, Marlene’s widow, and other family members were covered in sawdust as well as speckles of paint as work progressed on the chair dedicated to Marlene.

Only several feet away the same scene could be viewed around the pieces of lumber Gina Armold, Lewis’s eldest daughter, worked on while decorating her late father’s chair.

The three back-rest planks feature the officer’s name, a badge plate and a personal motto. Other features can be added.

On Rittmanic’s personalized plate was the logo for Wonder Woman, her hero, as well as paw prints along the chair’s side in light of her love for her pets. Her personal message was the motto she lived her life by: Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.

The motto on the Lewis chair read: Dwell not on how I died but remember how I lived. The Lewis chair was also adorned with a scene of a man catching a large fish.

“He fished every chance he could,” Armold explained.

<strong>NO HESITATION</strong>

When the families of the fallen officers were contacted by Barber, they could not have been more eager to participate, which was a great relief to Barber as he was unsure how they might respond.

Barber said that remembering those lost is not only important, but necessary. He said the chairs are also meant to serve as a daily reminder of why policing is such an important job, but one which puts men and women into harm’s way.

Each chair constructed also features a blue and black cord stretching from one chair arm to the other. The cord prohibits anyone from taking a seat.

Barber had been researching for some way to honor these two fallen officers. He found the Texas organization and placed a call.

Capell stressed there is no charge for construction of the chairs. He does not charge for materials, his time nor his travel. He simply places a clear plastic box at the work site seeking donations.

He gained collections while working in Bradley. On Wednesday, the Bradley Police Department also presented him with a donation.

<strong>NOT JUST CHAIRS</strong>

Barber stressed he wanted the chairs in a place where officers would see them daily.

“Hopefully, it gives our young officers something to embrace, to know the sacrifices made,” he said.

For Lyn, she could not have been more pleased with the concept and the construction.

“I had no reservation. I will do all the positive things I can to keep her memory alive,” she said.

And she also learned something. She said she learned a new wood-joining method.

“This is something we can do together,” Lyn said. “And it keeps our minds focused. I want this to be a constant reminder [to the police force] of what can happen.”

Armold, of Ashkum, said her father died on duty 25 hours after turning 50 years of age. He is never far from her thoughts.

“This is a club you don’t want to be a member of, but I’m glad he’s being remembered,” she said. “When they showed me the chairs constructed, I just thought this was so awesome.”

A lover of craft activities, Armold said this project perfectly suited her.

<strong>‘YOUR REMINDER’</strong>

Capell said he was a lover of woodworking. When an officer from a Boston-area department was killed while on patrol at the nearby MIT campus in April 2013, he felt he needed to do something.

He reached out to the department with his idea. Amazingly, despite all the chaos and turmoil, his inquiry was addressed, and the idea was born.

He constructed the chair and transported it to Boston.

It was meant to be a singular act. However, once word of his project went through the San Antonio department, he was asked to do the same for an officer there.

While with the San Antonio department, six officers lost their lives.

“I see the risk and the sacrifices of the job,” he said.

He became so involved with the project, he knew he could not keep up with the demand and still work his full-time shifts.

In 2019, he joined the not-for-profit on a full-time basis.

“This is just our passion,” he said of himself and his wife, Robbie. “It’s not about getting rich. I would be making a lot more money working with the San Antonio Police Department.”

Unfortunately, business is good. Orders for more chairs continue to arrive. He has 30 to 35 chairs on order.

“I didn’t realize what it [the chairs] could mean to the others,” he said.

For the families of two Bradley police officers who died far too soon, words were hard to find as tears rolled down cheeks.

Lyn said what makes this project so special is the fact it is not for her, nor for Marlene, but for the men and women who serve in Bradley now and those who will serve in years to come.

“This is for you guys,” she said to the officers in attendance. “This is a reminder every day that anything can happen. This is for you — your reminder.”

"All law enforcement officers on their very first day of employment have on thing in common — they took the oath of office. The oath of office is the cement, the mortar, that binds us to the foundations of our profession … and all those who have gone before us and the legacy that they leave.

"So, I ask all of you in law enforcement, every day when you get ready for your shift, when you look in the mirror … stop and think: Am I gong to earn the community's trust today? Will I live up to the legacy of those who have gone before me, who have laid down their lives to polish this badge?'

"Are you ready to live up to the legacy of Wil and Marlene? When you can look in the mirror and say yes, then you are ready to start your shift."