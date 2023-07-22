City fire promotes 5 to ranks of lieutenant or captain

KANKAKEE — Five Kankakee firefighters on the 49-member Kankakee Fire Department unit were promoted to the ranks of lieutenant or captain.

Three of the officers officially received their promotions at this week’s Kankakee City Council meeting.

The department now has its captain and lieutenant ranks filled. The department has five captains and 10 lieutenants.

Promoted to the rank of captain were:

• <strong>David Wiechen:</strong> A 19-year veteran, Wiechen has been a member of the department since Dec. 1, 2003. He was promoted to captain on July 2, 2023. A resident of Morris, Wiechen has been assigned as shift commander.

• <strong>David Moy:</strong> A 21-year veteran, Moy has been a member of the department since July 16, 2002. Moy was promoted to captain on May 21, 2023. He is a resident of Bourbonnais and has been assigned as shift commander.

Promoted to the rank of lieutenant were:

• <strong>Mark Swanson:</strong> A 16-year veteran, Swanson has been a member of the force since Jan. 8, 2007. Swanson was officially promoted to lieutenant on May 21, 2023. He is a resident of Crete.

• <strong>Brian Porter:</strong> A 14-year veteran, Porter has been a Kankakee firefighter since Sept. 18, 2008. He was promoted to lieutenant on July 2, 2023. He is a resident of Bourbonnais.

• <strong>Kyle Nesbitt:</strong> A 14-year veteran, Nesbitt has been a member of the department since Sept. 16, 2008. He was promoted to lieutenant on May 21, 2023. He is a resident of Limestone.

Moy and Nesbitt were unable to attend Monday’s pinning ceremony.