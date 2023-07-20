Trustees hear ordinance to create liquor licenses for 2 gas stations

BOURBONNAIS — Trustees for the village of Bourbonnais heard the first reading for an ordinance that will create two liquor licenses for gas stations located in the village to sell packaged liquor.

The applicants are Circle K, located at the intersection of Plum Creek Lane and Main Street NW, and Casey’s, located in the 1400 block of North Convent Street.

The ordinance will be up for a second reading and a vote by trustees at the Aug. 7 board meeting.

On June 5, trustees created a new liquor license classification for gas stations to sell packaged alcoholic beverages.

Owners of gas stations now will be able to apply for a license to sell packaged liquor. The trustees would still have to approve the license, Mayor Paul Schore said.

The annual license fee would be $2,500, according to the ordinance.

Bourbonnais was the only community in Kankakee County not offering liquor licenses for gas stations, Mayor Paul Schore said at the June 5 meeting.

There are six stations in the village that could apply. The village could see about $30,000 in sales tax per year from gas station alcohol sales, according to village officials.

The Circle K gas station at the intersection of Larry Power Road and Illinois Route 50 already has a license. It was a convenience store before gas pumps were added.

There is an existing license category for truck stops.

The Gas N Wash on North Convent Street has a truck stop license to sell packaged liquor. When the Road Ranger travel center opens on the Bourbonnais Parkway exit from Interstate 57, it also will have a truck stop license.

<strong>APPROPRIATION ORDINANCE</strong>

Trustees adopted the appropriation ordinance for Fiscal Year 2024.

A public hearing was held on the ordinance prior to the regular trustees meeting.

The legal spending limit set for Fiscal Year 2024 is $39.55 million. Last year the total was $30.96 million for FY2023.

The increase in the 2024 total is a direct result of the village’s $18.5 million Community Campus project, the village’s finance director, Tara Latz, said.

The increase is temporary as the Community Campus is scheduled to be completed in spring 2024, Latz said.

The general fund expenses portion is $33.58 million, and the special funds expenses portion is $5.97 million.

The village sets a spending limit every year since it is an appropriation village. However, the spending limit serves as somewhat of an overall budget. The fiscal year runs from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024.

In May, trustees approved an ordinance of general fund revenues for fiscal year 2024 projected to be $16.2 million.

General fund expenditures in FY2024 are predicted to be $16.1 million.

Of the village’s $16.2 million budget, the Bourbonnais Police Department accounts for $5.9 million, including $2.7 million in salaries for the 29-person department. The public works department accounts for $2.3 million with 17 employees.

<strong>POLICE PROMOTION</strong>

Jonathan Boudreau was promoted from patrolman to sergeant by Police Chief Jim Phelps.

Boudreau has been with the department for nine years.

“He will add a lot of good things to the department,” Phelps said after swearing in Boudreau, who is married with three children and another on the way.