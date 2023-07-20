Officials search for missing Kankakee man

KANKAKEE — Law enforcement is seeking help in locating a missing Kankakee man.

Barry L. Brown, 47, of Kankakee, has been missing since July 13, when he crashed a vehicle into a tree in the area of 4000 South River Road, according to a Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputies were called to the scene of the crash at about 8:16 p.m.

Brown apparently fled from the scene, leaving two children in the vehicle secured in car seats. The children were transported to a local hospital.

Officers have searched the area surrounding the crash as well as attempting to locate him at his residence. The search has been unsuccessful.

Brown was wearing a white shirt and camo pants with several gold chains around his neck.

Officials said Brown was involved in an altercation that occurred at the River Road softball complex before taking the vehicle and driving off at a high rate of speed.

The sheriff’s office wants to speak with Brown and is asking anyone who might have seen Brown or possibly know his whereabouts to contact KanComm at 815-933-3324.