Bike Against Violence through city raises awareness

It was a ride of hope.

On Tuesday evening, an estimated 50 bike riders circled Kankakee to make a statement against violence.

The annual Bike Against Violence started at the City Life Center on East Court Street, swung through north Kankakee, crossed South Schuyler Avenue, paused in the parking lot at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, headed south near Cobb Park and passed near the Beckman Park’s Little League field en route back to the starting point.

The route covered 6.3 miles.

The parade of cyclists, almost all in bright orange Kankakee United shirts, was highly visible on a night of perfect riding weather.

“Hope is the reason to be here,” said Aaron Clark, director of Kankakee City Life’s Youth for Christ and youth violence prevention coordinator for Kankakee School District 111. “When you don’t have hope, harmful things happen. The whole point is to build hope.”

During the event, as Clark biked, he pulled a bicycle trailer with his grandson, Divine Clark, 2, inside.

He wants the community to come together and stand up to stop violence, which often can occur in the summer.

At one point, the ride pulled to the side and stopped for a prayer for victims and their families, visiting the location where a young Kankakee man had been fatally shot.

Clark describes it as a painful memory. The wish was not to intrude on a family’s grief but not to forget either.

His hope is that things like this not occur again.

Onlookers waved in support from some front porch steps. Cars that the parade passed hit the horn in a friendly way. A strong contingent of Kankakee Police officers joined the ride and also blocked traffic at intersections to keep the cyclists safe.

Kankakee Deputy Police Chief Donell Austin noted the event started in 2017 and has been held annually ever since, with the exception of skipping one year because of COVID-19.

“Our goal is to get the kids outside and for the police to develop a relationship with the youth. That leads to a safer community,” he said.

The ride is targeted for youth, ages 12-24, and those were the majority of the riders, but parents and adults also were welcomed.

Austin said those ages of youth, sadly, were “most likely to be the victims of gun violence.”

The ride, he said, gives young people different options. It also helps to build the idea that youth can and should talk to the police.

“People complain about children,” he said. “They need to come out and meet them.”

Rhonda Currie, field supervisor for the Illinois Coalition of Community Services, was the organizer for the event. Supporting organizations included Project SUN, Kankakee Forgives, City Life, Kankakee United and the city of Kankakee.

Johnnie Graham-Wicks, director of Kankakee’s Violence Prevention department, designed the shirt. She hoped the ride makes people more aware of the problem of gun violence.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis and 6th Ward Alderman Mike Cobb attended to show support.

As the ride finished, the Kays’ Kitchen food truck, a project of the Kankakee School District started to teach the culinary arts, dispensed a hot dog dinner for the riders. Activ Lites bike lights, donated by the city of Kankakee, were given to the group.

Three bikes were also given away. Two of the bikes were donated by the Kankakee Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police and one was donated by Alpha Phi Alpha, the oldest historically African American fraternity.

Rider Shayla N. Jordan, a freshman at Kankakee High, was a first-time participant. Violence, she said, affects more than just an individual, it impacts entire families.

She was encouraged with the turnout and hopeful it will help have an effect.

“There were a decent amount of people here,” she said, “but there could have been a lot more.”