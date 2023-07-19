City adopts $34.4M budget

KANKAKEE — A $34.4-million 2024 budget — nearly $2 million more than the 2023 document — which is highlighted by the removal of the $450,000 generated by the vehicle sticker tax, was unanimously approved Monday by the Kankakee City Council.

The budget also included $175,000 for a planned special U.S. Census, as Kankakee leadership has disputed the severity of its population declining below the 25,000 level.

Budget highlights also include $150,000 for the new two-person Office of Violence Prevention, which will work closely with the Kankakee Police Department, as well as $2 million earmarked for capital projects.

Total projected revenues for the new budget are $34.4 million, up 5.9%, or $1.9 million, from $32.5 million from one year ago. Much of the increase is dedicated toward negotiated pay increases to the various labor unions.

Total expenses also grew, but at a slower pace of 2.8%. The budget’s total expenses grew from $32.3 million in Fiscal Year 2023 to $33.2 million. Total expenses rose by nearly $926,500.

Regarding the capital projects, Mayor Chris Curtis said those could be items such a new fire truck, police cars and infrastructure work.

Curtis said the beauty of setting aside such a large sum is these types of purchases or projects can be paid for immediately, rather than borrowing money through long-running government obligation bonds.

Bonding for purchases and projects has been a long-running practice, but Curtis said such a funding mechanism often results in paying for things long after their useful life has ended.

The city budget also supports a staff of 172 full-time equivalent workers, meaning those who work in the administration, police, fire and planning departments, among others.

The city’s general fund does not include the 50 employees who work within the Environmental Services Department, which includes the 26-employee Department of Public Works and the maintenance of governmental bodies 22 properties, nor those who staff the Kankakee Public Library.

Those two groups are funded through the Environmental Services Utility and the library tax.

The municipal budget year actually begins May 1 and concludes April 30. The city, like many governmental bodies, often approves its budget 60 days or so after the budget year has started.

As with every city budget, the bulk of it is consumed by the police and fire departments. The police department consumes $7.4 million and the fire department nearly $6 million.

The public safety expenses includes training, equipment and vehicles among many line items.