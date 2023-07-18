French Heritage Museum celebrates Bastille Day

On Friday in France, it wouldn’t have been uncommon to hear people greeting one another with “Bonne Fête Nationale!” Translating to “Happy National Day,” the phrase recognizes the annual Bastille Day.

In Kankakee, where there is deeply rooted French heritage, dozens experienced a taste of France’s cuisine and culture on Friday during the Kankakee County Historical Society’s Bastille Day Celebration.

The French Heritage Museum was transformed into a picturesque Parisian cafe for the annual fundraising event, which included French wine tastings, paired hors d’oeuvres, live folk music, photo ops, history and more for the sold-out crowd of about 60 attendees.

Local restaurant, Rigo’s Place in Kankakee, also joined in on the day with French-inspired food and wines just one block from the museum’s festivities for those unable to attend the ticketed event.

Kankakee County Museum director Veronica Featherston said the Bastille Day Celebration has been the largest event held at the French Heritage Museum throughout the past five years, but this was the first year a ticketed wine tasting was offered as the society has planned various styles of events.

“Although all of our events serve as fundraisers for the Kankakee County Historical Society, they also provide unique opportunities for community members to experience and explore local history,” Featherston said.

Bastille Day is a French holiday celebrating the storming of a military fortress and prison, the Bastille, on July 14, 1789.

“It was on this date that the violent phase of the 10-year French Revolution began when the Bastille prison in Paris — a symbol of the monarchy’s dictatorship — was attacked by an angry mob,” said Jim Paul, president of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, in a Facebook post.

It is a day when the nation celebrates the ideals of the Revolution and remembers the values that underpin the country, according to History.com.

A festive day, it is marked by many events that celebrate the day citizens took to arms.

Bastille Day is the common name given in English-speaking countries to the national day of France, which is celebrated on July 14 each year. In French, it is formally called the Fête nationale française (French: “French National Celebration”); legally it is known as le 14 juillet (French: “the 14th of July”).

The French National Day is the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, a major event of the French Revolution, as well as the Fête de la Fédération that celebrated the unity of the French people on July 14, 1790. Celebrations are held throughout France.

The French Heritage Museum is located at 165 N. Indiana Ave. in Kankakee, and is open Saturdays 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. April through December.

Go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a> for future events.