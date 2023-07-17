New voter ID cards have been mailed

Dan Hendrickson, Kankakee County Clerk, recently announced that his office issued new voter identification cards to all registered voters in Kankakee County. The cards were sent out through the U.S. Postal service.

"It is important that all eligible residents of Kankakee County make sure their voter registration is current and correct. I encourage everyone to review their new identification card, printed with the American Flag, to see where they should vote as there have been some changes to several voting locations throughout Kankakee County," said Hendrickson in a news release on Friday.

"If you do not receive a voter’s card in the mail and believe that you are registered to vote, you should contact our office. Issuing these cards to verify voter registration is also required by Illinois law."

If information on the card is not correct, the voter should return the card within seven days with the corrected address. If a voter receives a card for a previous resident of the address, they should write “Return to Sender” on the card and return it to the office. If the information is correct, voters should sign the card on the appropriate line and retain the card for Election Day.

For additional information contact the County Clerk's office at 815-937-2990 or email at <a href="mailto:countyclerk@k3county.net" target="_blank">countyclerk@k3county.net</a>. Voters can also stop by the office in the County Administration Building, 189 E. Court St. in Kankakee. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The next election is the General Primary Election, and it will be held on March 19, 2024.