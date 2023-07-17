Local social group focuses on alcohol-free fun

Discovering a lack of alcohol-free socializing options after quitting drinking in April 2022, Sarah Marion and Laura Goodale-Platt came up with a solution.

Recognizing the toll of weekend binge drinking on their mental health, they created The AF Social, a private Facebook group in October 2022, which has since resonated with over 200 women in the community. AF stands for alcohol-free.

Each month, they curate experiences for women to gather, sans alcohol — from cooking classes to a visit to a salt cave. Each event is unique.

Now, Marion and Goodale-Platt have introduced The AF Life, a membership community that goes beyond monthly events. According to a news release, The AF Life enhances accountability and connection for women on their alcohol-free journey. It offers a supportive environment where women can find solace, encouragement, and camaraderie.

The AF Life membership provides benefits such as enhanced accountability, deeper connections, and ongoing support.

“We wanted to create a membership that extends beyond the monthly events. Our mission is to offer a supportive community where women can thrive and find support on their alcohol-free journey,” Marion said in the release.

Through The AF Life, women can engage in personal growth, self-discover, and a vibrant, alcohol-free lifestyle. The founders invite women seeking an alcohol-free social life to attend the launch party from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 at The Well in Manteno, 47 1/2 W 2nd Street. The night will include complimentary mocktails and live music.

“The AF Life aims to empower women to create a vibrant, fulfilling, and alcohol-free life. By embracing a holistic approach to well-being and fostering genuine connections, we strive to make a positive impact on the lives of its members,” said Goodale-Platt.

To learn more about The AF Life, go to <a href="https://www.theafsocial.godaddysites.com" target="_blank">theafsocial.godaddysites.com/</a> or contact <a href="mailto:theafsocial@gmail.com" target="_blank">theafsocial@gmail.com</a>. Additionally, see the August edition of Lifestyles of Kankakee County for more information on The AF Life.