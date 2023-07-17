Heard on the Street: Harold's Chicken coming to Bourbonnais; Ramen spot coming to Bradley

Harold’s Chicken is coming back to the region.

A new Bourbonnais franchise is slated to open by the end of the month.

First-time business owner Corinda Blackful, of Matteson, said the opening of the 275 S. Main Street eating spot is nearly ready, pending successful inspections.

She expects to open its doors no later than the weekend of July 29.

Once open, hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days per week.

All parts of the chicken are on the menu, from wings, breasts and thighs to livers, gizzards and giblets; fish is served as well, including catfish, perch and shrimp; as well as an assortment of sides.

The restaurant is across the street from Olivet Nazarene University in the former Niro’s Gyros site.

“[It will be] giving the college students a place to come and eat, have a good time, have a good experience with that brand of Harold’s Chicken,” Blackful said.

Originally from Chicago Heights, Blackful is a correctional officer at Stateville Correctional Center.

This will be her first venture into the restaurant industry since working in fast-food establishments as a teen, she said.

“I wanted to get into the restaurant business because I have a passion for food,” she said. “Growing up, food is what brought the family together.”

Becoming an entrepreneur would not have been possible without the mentorship of her friends, she added.

The now-closed Harold’s Chicken in Kankakee had different owners not associated with Blackful, she said.

Harold’s Chicken originated in Chicago and has approximately 25 locations in Illinois. The nearest to the area is in Monee.

RAMEN ON THE MENU IN BRADLEY

Will the third time be the charm for the restaurant site at 1315 E. Armour Road in Bradley?

What was once Baker’s Square became The Saucy Crab in December 2020. Owned by Michael Qiu, who has operated KanSai Japanese Steakhouse in Northfield Square mall since 2014, the seafood restaurant announced it was closing its doors in May. The space is still owned by Qui and has changed signs to Hokkaido Ramen House.

“We’re trying to be open by the end of the month,” Qiu said of the new restaurant, which is a national franchise with over 30 locations across the country.

While there are others in the state, this will be Qiu’s first Hokkaido franchise. He said there will be several selections of ramen dishes, various appetizers, sushi and boba tea.

The restaurant is currently hiring and Qiu said that those interested in applying can either email him at <a href="mailto:michaeljqui@gmail.com" target="_blank">michaeljqui@gmail.com</a> or can apply in person at KanSai.

Hokkaido has Illinois locations in Hoffman Estates and Evanston, and can also be found in Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina and Texas.

