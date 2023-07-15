KLASEY: Peopling the prairie

“I expected a large number of men from the East before this. There is a great demand for men all over this country,” wrote Chief Engineer Roswell Mason in a report to the Illinois Central management on June 1, 1853. By this time, the railroad crews had laid rails to a point 43 miles south of Chicago (about where Peotone is today).

Finding enough workers to keep the railroad construction on schedule was a major problem for Mason. Most of the Illinois Central’s 705-mile route was through open country, with widely scattered farms and small settlements.

“Construction of so much mileage in a state so sparsely settled as was Illinois in the early ‘fifties was a difficult task, owing to the lack of an adequate labor supply. The pioneer farmers showed little inclination to take part in the work, and there was no mobile labor supply in the larger towns,” noted historian Paul W. Gates in his book, “The Illinois Central Railroad and Its Colonization Work.”

“Fortunately, during this period, the immigration of Germans and Irish to the United States increased tremendously,” Gates continued. “These immigrants were looking for work and for land … To them [working on the railroad] … was a means to an end. They only remained at it long enough to acquire sufficient capital to purchase land … and take up farming.”

To attract laborers to Illinois, the Illinois Central and other railroads posted agents on the docks at New York and other eastern ports, offering wages of $1.25 per day and an affordable price for train fare to Illinois. During the four-year (1852-1856) period of IC construction, an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 immigrants were attracted to the project. Some men moved on after a time, but many — especially those with families — bought land and became successful farmers.

Sales of land along the railroad line, with the resulting conversion of prairie land to farms, was important to the Illinois Central for two reasons: the land sales created income to help retire the railroad’s bonds, and the development of farms would produce a continuing flow of business transporting agricultural products (such as grain and livestock) to market.

Settlement of the prairies also created a demand for service businesses such as grain elevators, flour mills, lumber yards, blacksmith shops and wagon makers in the small towns that were developing around the depots the railroad had established every 10 miles. Development and promotion of townsites would be a substantial source of income, since carving up an acre of land into town lots could return a much higher profit than selling an acre for farmland.

The Illinois Central was initially unable to develop townsites around its depots. Its state charter prohibited the company from laying out townsites on or near its line (that provision was repealed in 1855). The directors of the railroad had experience getting around such annoying restrictions, however.

They formed a separate organization, the Associates Land Company, to buy land and plan townsites. With “inside knowledge” of where depots were going to be located, the Associates were able to buy up the choice land at those locations.

The Associates Land Company developed more than 30 towns along the Illinois Central line. Each of the Associates’ towns, including Manteno and Chebanse, was laid out using a standard plat created by David Neal, a director of the Illinois Central.

Gates considered Manteno as “representative of these new station settlements. Located 46 miles from Chicago on the Grand Prairie, in a region quite undeveloped but of rich potentialities, this town quickly became an important shipping center …. Being solely a trading center for an agricultural community, distant from rivers and lumber supplies, the town could not become a populous city.”

The development of Kankakee Depot took a different approach, since it was planned as a larger and more influential community. The Associates’ plat of the town contained 49 blocks, providing about 800 “building lots” for homes and stores, and a square block set aside for the Kankakee County Courthouse. Actual development of the townsite was performed by Ketchum and Gray, a subsidiary of the Associates Land Company.

Midway between Manteno and Kankakee, and a short distance to the west of the IC tracks, was the existing town of Bourbonnais, inhabited by about 1,700 mostly French-Canadian settlers. According to local folklore, the conservative Bourbonnais residents turned down the idea of the “new-fangled” railroad establishing a depot at their town. (One version of the story claimed they feared “the engine would blow up and kill the people.”)

Actually, Bourbonnais was never offered a railroad depot — the Illinois Central’s policy was to bypass existing towns in favor of opening new townsites. Thus, Kankakee Depot replaced Bourbonnais, and 72 miles to the south, West Urbana (today, Champaign) was established in place of existing Urbana.

By 1860, only seven years after it was laid out as a town, Kankakee Depot (then called “Kankakee City”) had grown to a population of 2,974. Ten years later, the 1870 U.S. Census counted a population of 5,189 in the fast-growing city. Kankakee County’s population had kept pace, as well, with an 1860 total of 15,412 residents, and a population of 24,752 by 1870. In 2020, the most recent U.S. Census year, the city of Kankakee had 24,052 residents; the county population was 107,512.

Local trivia The 1853 Kankakee Depot plat showed 18 named streets. Four of those streets were named for people. Who were they? <strong>Answer:</strong> Washington Avenue, for George Washington, the first U.S. President; Schuyler Avenue, for Robert Schuyler, first president of the Illinois Central Railroad; Harrison Avenue, for William Henry Harrison, the ninth U.S. President, and Matteson Street, for Joel Matteson, then-Governor of Illinois. Matteson Street was later renamed as “Chestnut,” but the other three names are still in use. {related_content_uuid}cc39d84e-a715-4641-b659-3a8ea49f6f66{/related_content_uuid}

