Kankakee Area Y receives grant from Comcast

The Kankakee Area YMCA announced Thursday that it received a $7,500 grant from Comcast to support its Teen Employment Readiness program, which teaches high school and college students digital skills that will help them prepare and compete for internship and employment opportunities.

A recent National Skills Coalition report found that 90% of jobs in Illinois require digital skills, yet, one-third of U.S. workers don’t have the foundational digital skills they need to enter and thrive in today’s workforce.

The report pointed to a digital skills divide. The report also found that closing the digital skills divide can increase workers’ income and reduce costs for employers associated with workforce turnover.

“The Kankakee Area YMCA is working to help people make changes in their lives and in their community,” said Will Welsh, CEO of Kankakee Area YMCA. “We’re thankful to Comcast for its support and for helping us advance the digital equity movement by equipping our youth with the skills they need to succeed in our ever-changing digital world.”

The grant is part of Project UP, Comcast’s $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity and help create a future of possibilities. One of Project UP’s centerpieces is Internet Essentials, a low-cost Internet adoption program for eligible low-income households, which has helped more than 1.6 million people in Illinois connect to the Internet at home since it launched in 2011.

“Comcast is working to bring broadband service to even more Illinois communities. But that’s just one part of the solution,” said Kaleshia Page, Comcast’s community relations director in Kankakee County. “Digitals skills training will help residents prepare for and take advantage of educational and job opportunities that broadband connectivity makes possible. Organizations like the Kankakee Area YMCA are vital to reaching people in these communities and helping them build digital skills.”

Page also said that the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federal digital equity initiative, provides eligible low-income households a credit of up to $30 a month toward the cost of internet and/or mobile phone services, including all of Comcast’s plans.

For more information, visit xfinity.com/ACP.