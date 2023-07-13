Still I Rise hosting dinner and clothing giveaway Saturday

KANKAKEE — Starting at noon Saturday, Still I Rise, a non-profit organization that empowers low-income and underprivileged youth, will host a dinner and clothing giveaway at 5 Star Wings, 125 W. Station St., Kankakee. Clothing items include summer clothing for men, women and children, T-shirts, underwear, socks, pajamas and more.

A chicken dinner will be catered by 5 Star Wings. The free event is first come, first serve while supplies last. The recipient must be present to receive the clothing items and dinner.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.still-irise.org" target="_blank">still-irise.org</a>.