Helping hands return through Camp MOSH

Helping hands returned to Kankakee County this week to carry on a Bourbonnais church’s tradition of giving back to the community.

The Maternity BVM Catholic Church parish-wide mission, Camp MOSH (Maternity Outreach Service for Humanity), kicked off the six-day effort on Sunday as more than 150 youth and adult volunteers rallied for the bi-annual event.

Throughout the week, volunteers worked in teams to complete 40-45 projects at various residential and non-profit sites throughout the community that expressed a need for help.

Youth volunteers in seventh grade through college are joined by an adult project manager at each site; volunteers include parishioners as well as community members and work projects range from landscaping, repainting homes, building sheds, cleaning houses, yard work, painting fences and general maintenance.

“There are so many people within our own community who just need a helping hand,” the Camp MOSH webpage states. “Whether it be someone who just lost a job, suffering from a long illness, an elderly neighbor or maybe someone who is just feeling overwhelmed with life. We all need help at times.”

The camp celebrates its eighth anniversary this year since its conception in 2009 by Bourbonnais resident Patty Bailey, then the youth ministry director for 11 years with Maternity BVM, and her husband Tom.

Although the event has evolved and Bailey has since handed over the reins, she was still getting her hands dirty Tuesday working on site at the Kankakee Area YMCA, where volunteers were helping with landscaping and cleaning projects.

“It’s all about giving a hand up,” said Bailey. “It’s amazing to see it continue.”

The Kankakee Area YMCA was one of eight local non-profits Camp MOSH helped with this year’s efforts.

All materials are donated by parishioners, community members and local businesses, said Camp MOSH lead project manager Scott Bassett, a volunteer with the camp along with his wife Bridget, both of Bourbonnais, since moving back to the area in 2010.

The camp’s daily itinerary starts with prayer and breakfast before the teams pack lunches and head to the project sites for about six hours. Upon return, campers can enjoy water slides and fun activities before dinner and worship, with entertainment afterward, too.

Camp MOSH director Carrie Rink, Maternity BVM’s director of youth ministry, said she hopes the youth campers have a “feel-good experience” and realize the meaning of giving back to those in need.

“Not only are they learning through a service project with peers, they’re making new friends and living what it means to be a Christian in their community,” Rink said.

The Maternity BVM Church invites the community to attend the Camp MOSH wrap-up party from 5-7 p.m. tonight at 308 E. Marsile St. in Bourbonnais for a pizza party and live music by Just Roll With It.

For more information or to donate, visit <a href="https://www.mbvmchurch.org/camp-mosh" target="_blank">mbvmchurch.org/camp-mosh</a>.