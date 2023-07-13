County increases jury duty pay

Kankakee County residents who are called to jury duty will see an increase in compensation.

The County Board unanimously voted on Tuesday to increase the compensation, on the Finance Committee’s recommendation, beginning with the new fiscal year on Dec. 1.

The pay for jury duty, including grand jury, will be increased to $10 per day, up from $5, for the first day, and $15 a day for each additional day of service. In addition, all jurors and grand jurors will be paid a travel expense based on the Internal Revenue Service mileage rate.

“Obviously, it’s not substantial in terms of a overall budget, but it is an increase so you know what we’re doing here,” said County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler to fellow board members before the vote. “It would take effect on the first of the new budget year as to not impact this year’s budget.”

During discussion of the jury pay at the Finance Committee meeting on June 28, it was noted that Kankakee County’s rate for jury duty pay at $5 per day and 10 cents per mile for mileage were the lowest in the state. The committee discussed whether to increase the jury pay to a higher rate and keep the mileage the same, or it could increase the daily rate to $10 and then $15 a day for each additional day, and then increase the mileage rate.

The committee decided to go with the latter with the higher mileage rate.

“It’s actually worth it,” said board member Colton Ekhoff at the Finance Committee meeting. “Plus you’re not losing money by going to jury duty because they go ahead and drive there. [Now] they’re losing money because price of gas is so high, and then they go out and have lunch. They’re there the whole [day], and a lot of these people are on fixed incomes and they’re older. So that’s why it got brought to my attention.”

Wheeler said he wished the pay could be $100.

“I hope people realize we’re basically giving them their own money back as taxpayers,” he said.