Illinois Route 114 closing at rail crossing in Momence

MOMENCE — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced recently that the Union Pacific Railroad crossing at Illinois Route 114 in Momence will be closed beginning Tuesday for repairs.

The repairs are expected to take 12 days to complete. A posted detour will direct motorists to Illinois Route 1-17, Indiana Route 2 and U.S. Route 41.

Motorists should expect delays and allow for extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow or stopped traffic. Alternate routes should be considered. IDOT also urges drivers to pay attention to changed conditions and work zone signs.

For IDOT District 3 updates on Twitter, follow @IDOTDistrict3 or view construction information on <a href="https://www.GettingAroundIllinois.com" target="_blank">GettingAroundIllinois.com</a>.