County board expands enterprise zones

The Kankakee County Board approved a resolution amending the ordinance that established the county’s enterprise zone at its meeting on Tuesday.

The resolution authorizes the amended intergovernmental agreement to add new territory, delete territory and amend benefits to the Kankakee County Enterprise Zone. The Board unanimously approved the resolution.

It’s hopeful expanding the enterprise zone in areas of Manteno, Momence, Grant Park, parts of Kankakee County and Hopkins Park will jumpstart construction on new homes. Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County and the mayor of Manteno, said when the enterprise zones were introduced back in the 1980s, it spurred commercial development.

“It was established … to try to bring jobs here and to try to get business to come here and locate here,” he said. “And it worked. Without the enterprise zone, we wouldn’t have different manufacturing facilities that are here, different distribution facilities that are here. And while we did give some tax incentives benefits in order to get them here, those companies have been here hiring people and paying now the full load of their real estate taxes over the past 25 to 30 years.”

Nugent added that the development helped bring more jobs to the county than companies can now fill, and it’s hopeful the expansion of the enterprise zone can stimulate the housing market. Nugent said the Alliance approached all those communities about expanding the zone, and they’re all on board.

Momence, Manteno and Hopkins Park have already OK’d the expansion. With the county now in agreement, it’s also expected to be approved by Grant Park at its village board meeting this coming Monday.

“The village of Hopkins Park is very excited about this project,” said Board member Rosemary Foster, who represents the village. “With the gas line coming in, we see it as an opportunity for growth and development. So we’re on board.”

In addition, the enterprise zone gives economic incentives for builders by waiving sales tax on building materials that they purchase for new homes, reduced or exemption of building permit fees for the new homes and real estate taxes can be laddered in over the course of five or six years, depending on each municipality.

“It’s an idea that worked for the manufacturing, it worked to bring jobs here,” Nugent said. “It worked for that sector. We were hoping that we could potentially take it to another level and use it for residential to see if it would work to try to stimulate the residential market.”

Nugent noted that dozens of new homes were being built in the early 2000s in Kankakee County, but that has dropped off significantly since the 2008 recession.

“It’s not like we went through a little cycle, and we’re going to come back,” he said. “Right now, the 15-year cycle is that nothing has really been changing. We have just not been building many homes.”

The areas of the communities where the enterprise zone will be expanded is in Rock Creek Estates in Manteno; Illiana Heights, and Garden of Eden subdivision, Metcalf area, Van Drunen’s 7th and 8th additions and North Momence in Momence; Green Acre, Colonial Estates and Pineview subdivisions in Hopkins Park.

<strong>NATIONAL BUILDERS</strong>

Ben Wilson, the county’s transportation and development division manager, said the enterprise zone expansion will allow for national builders to develop new homes in the county.

County board member Steve Hunter asked Wilson if the county has any developers in mind.

Wilson said that one regional and two national homebuilders have been in the Alliance’s office to talk about prospective developments.

“One of the biggest obstacles we’ve seen from them is you have to be north of 150 available parcels in order to make it work, and then they don’t really want to be building the roads at this point,” Wilson said.

The enterprise zone expansion has targeted areas that are adjacent to existing residential developments so the infrastructure is in place.

“They’re going to want to build 50 homes a year when they come here, and they want to do 150 over three [years],” Wilson said. “That’s the type of gravity they need in order to make coming to town make sense. … Getting some of those incentives in place helps them with defraying some of that cost of subdividing land.

“We have some available property within our community, but we don’t have what some of the Western burbs saw where you just had swathes of lots with the sticks sticking out of them. … We’re trying to really make a bridge between available lots with water and sewer and what we currently have.”

Board member Amanda Armer-Irps asked how it would all work in regards to roads, sidewalks and sewer costs in Manteno. Wilson said the county and the Economic Alliance tried to pick areas where it thought it made sense from an infrastructure standpoint. The sales tax incentives will also help builders defray some of the costs.

“We didn’t want to add [land] that was too far out,” he said. “… There seems to be a willingness [for landowners] to sell property for development in the Manteno area.”