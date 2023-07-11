Several local American Red Cross blood drives scheduled for July

Several blood drives through the American Red Cross are scheduled for the month of July in Aroma Park, Bourbonnais, Herscher, Kankakee and St. Anne.

According to a news release, the American Red Cross continues to see a concerning trend — blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in. The Red Cross has collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the last two months. Donors are asked to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now to avoid a looming blood shortage.

To help head off a more serious situation, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical release of “Meg 2: The Trench.” The public is encouraged to celebrate a summer of sharks and help shore up the national blood supply by giving in July.

In thanks for helping, the Red Cross is offering several incentives to donors who come out to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks. Additionally, in response to the great need for blood, those who hurry in to help by coming to give July 1-16 will receive a limited-time bonus $15 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice.

• July 1-11: All who come to give will get an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last. Details are available at <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org/Gifts" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org/Gifts</a>.

• July 12-Aug 12: Those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark.

• July 17-31: Presenting donors will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org/Shark" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org/Shark</a>.

By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood drives <strong>Aroma Park</strong> • July 29: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, Third and Division <strong>Bourbonnais</strong> • July 13: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 50 • July 27: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 50 • July 28: 1-6 p.m., Bourbonnais Fire Department, 1080 Armour Road <strong>Herscher</strong> • July 19: Noon to 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 225 E. Third <strong>Kankakee</strong> • July 20: 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council 745, 187 S Indiana Ave. <strong>St. Anne</strong> • July 12: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saint Anne High School, 650 W Guertin St.

<strong>Aroma Park</strong>

• July 29: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, Third and Division

<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>

• July 13: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 50

• July 27: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 50

• July 28: 1-6 p.m., Bourbonnais Fire Department, 1080 Armour Road

<strong>Herscher</strong>

• July 19: Noon to 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 225 E. Third

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

• July 20: 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council 745, 187 S Indiana Ave.

<strong>St. Anne</strong>

• July 12: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saint Anne High School, 650 W Guertin St