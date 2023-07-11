Shaw Local

Iroquois County Fair kicks off July 18

Daily Journal staff report

IROQUOIS COUNTY — With the excitement of another Fourth of July behind us, the area next looks to Iroquois County for fun.

The Iroquois County Agricultural and 4-H Club Fair will run from July 18-23 in Watseka. Dozens of events span the six-day affair taking place at 1390 E. 2000N Road, Watseka.

Commercial buildings are open from noon to 8 p.m. each day and exhibit buildings are open from noon to 9 p.m. each day. Swyear Amusements Midway Rides will be running the carnival on Tuesday (6 p.m. to close), Wednesday (6-10 p.m.), Thursday (6 p.m. to close), Friday (6 p.m. to close), Saturday and Sunday (1 p.m. to close).

For more information on the fair, go to <a href="https://www.iroquoiscofair.com" target="_blank">iroquoiscofair.com</a>.

<strong>TUESDAY, JULY 18</strong>

• 7 a.m. — Beef Premiere Class (weigh-in at Decker’s); Livestock arrival

• 8 a.m. — Swine weigh-in

• 8:30 a.m. — Food Sale drop off for auction

• 9 a.m. — Horse arrival; 4-H food judging (by club); 4-H horticulture/gardening and crops

• 10 a.m. — Beef weigh-in

• 11 a.m. — Sheep weigh-in

• Noon to 3 p.m. — Goat weigh-in

• Noon — Dairy cattle weigh-in; All livestock in place

• 1 p.m. — FFA horse, dairy, rabbit shows

• 2 p.m. 4-H food auction (4-H Center); FFA small animals/pets, dog show

• 3 p.m. — FFA weigh-ins concluded; FFA ag products show

• 4 p.m. — FFA goat and swine shows

• 5 p.m. — talent contest; FFA beef and sheep shows

• 5-7:30 p.m. — Junior and open ag products, culinary, fine arts, floriculture and children’s drop off

• 7 p.m. — Opening ceremonies and presentation of 4-H clubs; Queen and Little Miss Pageant.

<strong>WEDNESDAY, JULY 19</strong>

• 7-9 a.m. — Junior and open ag products, culinary, fine arts, floriculture and children’s drop off

• 8 a.m. — 4-H shows for: beef, sheep, swine, goat, horse; 4-H, junior, open and FFA poultry show

• 9 a.m. — Junior and open ag products

• 9:30 a.m. — Junior and open culinary, fine arts, floriculture and children’s

• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Fun Carvings by Brad Larson

• 10 a.m. — Make your own ice cream in Kids’ Zone

• 2 p.m. — Genealogy presentation (tent); Maizie Meet n’ Greet in Kids’ Zone; 4-H cat show, dairy cattle show (followed by junior and then open)

• 4 p.m. — Milking cow (dairy barn)

• 6 p.m. — Charcuterie boards by Jade Crawford (4-H Center); ITPA Tractor Pull

• 7 p.m. — Notification of species for livestock sale

• 8 p.m. — Sheep premiere show

<strong>THURSDAY, JULY 20</strong>

• 8 a.m. — 4-H shows for junior: beef, sheep, swine, goat, horse; 4-H and junior rabbit show

• 9 a.m. — General 4-H projects and cloverbuds (by club)

• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Fun Carvings by Brad Larson

• 10 a.m. — Blindfold teamwork course in Kids’ Zone

• 1 p.m. — Master Gardener’s Mary Dickinson (tent)

• 1:30 p.m. — General 4-H projects (by club, continued)

• 2 p.m. — Maizie Meet n’ Greet in Kids’ Zone; 4-H dog obedience show

• 4 p.m. — Milking cow (dairy barn)

• 5 p.m. — Barn quilts by Renee Byarley (4-H Center)

• 7:30 p.m. — Demo derby

<strong>FRIDAY, JULY 21</strong>

• 8 a.m. — Draft horse show (halter classes)

• 9 a.m. — Master Showman Contest (start at swine show barn)

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Quilt show (4-H center)

• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Fun Carvings by Brad Larson

• 10 a.m. — Draft horse show (hitch classes); Antique Aprons by Gwen Thomas (4-H center)

• 11 a.m. — Rock painting in Kids’ Zone

• 1 p.m. — 4-H and FFA livestock sale

• 1 p.m. — Yoga with Crystal (tent); Draft horse pull

• 2 p.m. — Maizie Meet n’ Greet in Kids’ Zone

• 4 p.m. — Milking cow (dairy barn); 4-H style show

• 5 p.m. — Open style show; Taste of Iroquois County (south of Show Barn)

• 5:45 p.m. — Vintage hat show (4-H center)

• 8 p.m. — T &amp; A Bucking Bulls Rodeo

<strong>SATURDAY, JULY 22</strong>

• 7:30 a.m. — Gaming expo horse show

• 8 a.m. — Open shows for: beef, sheep, swine, goat, rabbit (adult and youth ARBA); Annual tractor drive departure

• 8:30 a.m. — Open gaming horse show

• 10 a.m. — Maizie Meet n’ Greet in Kids’ Zone; Presentation by Sheila’s Sunny Bloomers (4-H center)

10:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. Fun Carvings by Brad Larson

• 11:30 a.m. — Tractor drive returns to fairgrounds

• 1 p.m. — Historical society presentation (tent); Bags tournament registration; Pedal tractor pull registration (Slow Boys tent)

• 1:30 p.m. — 3 on 3 basketball

• 2 p.m. — Pedal tractor pull (Slow Boys tent); Barn tours (start at swine barn)

• 3 p.m. — Goat costume lead class (show barn)

• 4 p.m. — Barn tours (start at swine barn); Milking cow (dairy barn); Repurposing furniture by Janell Miller (4-H center)

• 7 p.m. — Christian music concert with CAIN and Katy Nichole

<strong>SUNDAY, JULY 23</strong>

• 8 a.m. — Open pleasure horse show

• 9 a.m. — Car show registration

• 9:30 a.m. — All faith church service

• 11 a.m. — Maizie Meet n’ Greet in Kids’ Zone

• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Fun Carvings by Brad Larson

• Noon — Tractor pull; Car show

• 1 p.m. — Sheep costume lead class (show barn)

• 1:30 p.m. — 3 on 3 basketball

• 2 p.m. — All exhibits released; Candy bar bingo in Kids’ Zone (bring a candy bar)

• 3 p.m. — Car show awards

