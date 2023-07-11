Fun days roll through Clifton

Spectators young and old gathered along the streets of Clifton on Saturday morning for the annual Clifton Fun Days parade.

The parade ended at Village Park near the Clifton Centennial Pool where the cardboard boat races, family activities and entertainment continued through the night.

The two-day event began Friday, kicking off with a fish fry, shopping and food vendors and kids activities, including a pool party with DJ Jason, as well as the opening of the beer tent.

Festivities continued Saturday with a grill cook-off, 5K run/walk in honor of the Goodrich family, the Disney-themed parade, various tournaments, a kiddie tractor pull and live music.

The town-wide garage sales also coincided with the Fun Days, running Thursday through Saturday.

Clifton, a town of just over 1,300 residents per the 2021 census, welcomed attendees from near and far for the weekend of events.