Downey part of group that toured U.S./Mexico border in Texas

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Sheriff recently had the opportunity to tour the border between the United States and Mexico and gained an understanding of the immigration crisis occurring at the U.S./Mexico border in Texas.

Last month, Mike Downey was part of a group that toured the wall at McAllen, Texas.

“The tour itself was … eye opening. I don’t care what your thoughts are. It doesn’t matter what your thoughts are on illegal immigration and legal immigration. There’s a problem,” Downey said during an interview this week.

“And in our country I don’t think we can handle it. It’s not ‘think,’ I know that we can’t handle it. Schools, public safety, hospitals, medical care, health care.”

The media reports coming from the Southern Border tell a part of the story, Downey explained.

“I tell people all the time. What you see on TV, regardless of what channel you’re watching whether you watch CNN, MSNBC or Fox News. It’s just hard and that part really opened my eyes too.

“You know what, until you see it yourself. It’s just hard to rely on that type of newscast. But that’s all we got.”

<strong>TRIP SPONSOR</strong>

Downey received the opportunity from Jim Kaitschuk, executive director of Illinois Sheriff Association.

Also from Illinois were Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell, Ogle County Sheriff Brian E. VanVickle, Illinois House Republicans Leader Tony McCombie and State Rep. John Cabello (R-90th District).

The tour took place June 26-28.

It did not cost local taxpayers, Downey said.

It was sponsored by Americans for Prosperity, a national grassroots organization dedicated to promoting economic freedom and individual liberties.

The organization has been sponsoring trips this year.

Groups from Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan were also on the tour.

<strong>WALL’S LOCATION</strong>

The group toured 25 miles along the wall. The cities in that stretch were McAllen, Hidalgo and Pharr, Downey said.

This was where the group learned that the actual wall is not located on the border. Rather it is located 8 to 10 miles north.

“Nobody says that on TV. Nobody says that this wall is in the U.S. by 8 to 10 miles,” Downey said.

One Texas official, Othal Brand, Jr., the president of Hidalgo County Water Improvement District No. 3, called the 8 to 10 miles “no man’s land,” according to a video Downey recorded.

Brand is a lifelong resident of Hidalgo County.

“One official told us, the wall slows down those attempting to cross,” Downey said.

He saw approximately six Border Patrol vehicles during the tour.

The majority of agents are located at the points of entry, Downey said the group learned.

According to U.S. government statistics, there are more than 20,000 agents with the majority stationed along the Southern Border.

Many of the people crossing illegally say they are seeking asylum, Downey said officials told them. They are afraid of being killed, especially by members of the drug cartel.

Asylum is given to those being threatened by their country’s government.

“Asylum doesn’t mean it is automatic. Just claiming your life has been threatened,” Downey said.

“To be granted asylum, you have to show that the government is a threat to your life. A majority of these people have no legitimate claim to asylum.”

<strong>THE HEARTBREAK</strong>

A stop to a Catholic Charities’ facility housing immigrants was another eye-opener for Downey.

There were hundreds of people. He saw children flying paper airplanes passing the time.

“Heartbreaking is the best way to describe it,” Downey said.

“What are those kids thinking? What do they know? Their parents brought them here for a better life.”

Downey said the group was asked to volunteer for 30 minutes.

His group helped convert a large facility from sleeping quarters to a church for Mass.

“I knew there was an issue. I knew there was a crisis. “ I didn’t know the extent of it,” Downey said.

“This isn’t a Republican/Democrat issue. It is a humanitarian issue. You can’t have all these people coming into the country with nothing.”

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said during his trip to the Southern Border retired Yuma Sector U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Border Patrol Agent said that 95% of the immigration problem could be remedied by fixing immigration policy.

In 1965, a combination of political, social and geopolitical factors led to passage of the landmark Immigration and Nationality Act that created a new system favoring family reunification and skilled immigrants, rather than country quotas. The law also imposed the first limits on immigration from the Western Hemisphere, according to the Pew Research Center.

The last major change in the policy came more than 30 years ago.

In 1986, Congress enacted the Immigration Reform and Control Act that granted legalization to millions of unauthorized immigrants, mainly from Latin America, who met certain conditions.

The law also imposed sanctions on employers who hired unauthorized immigrants. Subsequent laws in 1996, 2002 and 2006 were responses to concerns about terrorism and unauthorized immigration. These measures emphasized border control, prioritized enforcement of laws on hiring immigrants and tightened admissions eligibility, according to the Pew Research Center.

Ashley S. Klingensmith, Americans for Prosperity State Director for Pennsylvania, wrote about the fixes in a June 28, 2023, column on The Lincoln Institute website:

“There are several important needs that must be prioritized now:

“We know that more border patrol agents leads to fewer attempted crossings. We must fill our current staffing vacancies, which is roughly 2,700 agents.

“Visa overstays are over half of the unlawfully present population. We need a biometric entry/exit system to better track visa overstays.

“Our economy has doubled in size and our population has increased by 30% since the last major reform to our immigration system. Millions of jobs remain unfilled and it is imperative that we address work visas and opportunities so our immigration system is responsive to the needs and demands of the American market.”

Klingensmith added: Clem shared his mantra of “clear is kind,” meaning that when our laws and processes are clear, less people would be exploited and victimized by bad actors.