Cyclists escort World War II memorial into Kankakee

Ray Olley and Elinore are finally in Kankakee together.

Saturday morning, the 500-pound brass statue that honors all World War II veterans and service dogs who befriended them arrived in Kankakee.

Motorcyclists of the Patriot Guard, the Red Knights and The Salvage Yard Biker Church led the truck with the statue north along Route 45-52. As the trailer neared its final destination at the A.N. Webber location south of Kankakee, where it will be located near the highway, there were people lined up along both sides of the road. Some waved small American flags. Just about all had their camera phones out.

The statue is a likeness of Ray Olley, one of the area’s last WWII veterans. Olley, who served in the Navy and saw action at the battle of Leyte Gulf, died July 4, 2020, at the age of 97. Elinore, the dog, was his faithful companion on the landing ship. Elinore never got to make it to the States. A cruel crew member threw her overboard.

While the statue shows one person, the intent is to keep history alive for future generations, while calling attention to the problems of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and cruelty to animals.

James Dandurand, one of the riders for the Biker Church, is a Navy vet.

“If you look at people with PTSD,” he said, “you realize how important this is.”

Saturday’s weather was overcast with a touch of rain as the bikers lined up at the Road Ranger in Champaign to begin the hour-run to Kankakee. It started drizzling again as a short ceremony came to a close in front of Webber. While the moisture on the roads may have held down the on-road turnout, it did not dampen the enthusiasm.

James “Diesel” Dumas was the lead rider.

“This was an honor,” he said. “It made me feel proud to see people come out to support this wonderful cause.”

Tom “Papa Bear” Oliver was one of the Red Knight riders. Several years ago, he helped build a boat that Olley used on a trip in the water at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club.

When the statue landed in Kankakee, there was a continental breakfast for riders and the crowd sponsored by Viers Coffee and CommonWealth Credit Union. Many said thank you to the riders and to the crowd.

Special recognition was given to Korean War-era veterans in attendance: Bob Kohan from the Navy and Edwin Fritz from the Army. Both live in Kankakee.

Eric Peterson, director of the Project Headspace and Timing Veterans Group, recognized JoJo Sayson for his leadership.

“JoJo has been at the heart of this project,” he said.

The statue was cast in the Philippines by sculptor Raul Funilas. Sayson is a proud American citizen, but has numerous connections in the Philippines. He is a physical therapist and is active in a number of charitable causes.

The motorcade into Kankakee is another big step in the project. Sayson anticipates an unveiling on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Meanwhile, fundraising is going forward to pay for the pedestal and landscaping. There will eventually be a program where people can buy engraved bricks commemorating those who have served.

The statue was enclosed in an A.N. Webber trailer. The cab was decorated in a full-color wrap celebrating the American military, with a scene reminiscent of the flag raising on Iwo Jima. A headline read: “Protected by vets. Supplied by truckers.”

Freeman White, a 21-year veteran of the Army’s 24th Infantry Division and a 28-year employee with Webber, was the driver. He works out of El Paso and it is his regular truck.

He thanked his regional supervisor for the assignment.

“It means so much to me to be able to do this,” he said.