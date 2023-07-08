Van Voorst, community leader, pilot, dies

KANKAKEE — A driving force behind Kankakee Community College, a 34-year United Airlines pilot and the mayor for 40 years of tiny Union Hill in western Kankakee County, Hugh Van Voorst was a man in constant motion.

His work, his generosity and his dedication to family, friends and even those he did not know will likely live on for years to come.

Van Voorst died Wednesday at his home. He was 88. Van Voorst’s obituary appears on page A2.

In addition to his 34-year tenure on the KCC board of trustees where he served as board chairman from 1995-2014, and his long career as a commercial airline pilot, Van Voorst also served as director of aeronautics for the State of Illinois under then-Gov. George Ryan and was the owner of Union Hill-based industrial products manufacturer Vanfab, which was started in 1980.

A nearly lifelong resident of Union Hill, a town along Illinois Route 17 with a population of fewer than 75 residents, Van Voorst served as its mayor for 40 years, from 1978-2018.

Other than his time in school at the University of Illinois and a four-year stint in Denver, Colo., following his college graduation, Van Voorst lived his entire life in Union Hill.

His love for the little community ran deep. He funded and hosted an annual July 3 picnic and fireworks show there for the entire community for more than 40 years.

Van Voorst’s son, Grant, noted this week’s July 3 marked the first time there had not been fireworks for around 40 years.

In addition to KCC, where he is the school’s longest-serving board president, Van Voorst also served on the boards of First Midwest Bank, First Trust Bank and the Riverside Medical Center Foundation board. Van Voorst was one of the founding members of First Trust Bank.

Former longtime KCC president Larry Huffman served his final six years as president under the board leadership of Van Voorst. The two men spent 21 years together at the college.

“When he came on the board, he had the understanding of what this college could do for our residents,” Huffman explained. “He understood what the college could do for business, how it could work to train students for the jobs here. He had the ability to see the big picture.”

Huffman said Van Voorst was one of the school’s biggest advocates and was always encouraging people to attend the school.

“He knew it would be good for them. He knew it would advance their job opportunities,” he said.

Huffman said even though they had a great relationship, Van Voorst was never afraid to express his thoughts on how the college should proceed.

Because Van Voorst was so instrumental in the school’s development, he was named trustee emeritus on April 14, 2014.

KCC President Michael Boyd, whose KCC tenure began in May 2014, said he and Van Voorst had many conversations over the years. He said his heart was never far from the school.

“His impact on the college never stopped,” Boyd said. “He understood the impact this community college could have, not only on our community, but people here as well. He knew this place had transformational power for people. He understood the school could deliver the skill set students needed to move in life.”

Boyd said the granting of trustee emeritus status is rarely awarded.

Gov. George Ryan noted Van Voorst’s appointment to the aeronautic’s post was the first he made as governor.

He said Van Voorst understood aviation and its importance more than anyone he knew.

“He was a great guy, a great community guy,” Ryan said. “He was easygoing and very effective at what he did.”

Ryan couldn’t recall when he and Van Voorst first met, but he said their relationship stretched over decades.

“He was a helluva great guy. He will be missed,” Ryan said.

Grant Van Voorst said his father always looked for ways things could be accomplished, rather than ways they could not.

“He would always say, ‘What can be done to get things done?’ That set him apart,” he said.

Jeff Smith, First Trust Bank chairman, said Van Voorst was one of the original nine members who stepped forth to create First Trust.

When he contacted Van Voorst and explained his thoughts on the need for a locally-owned financial institution, Van Voorst was instantly sold on the concept.

“He was a special person,” Smith said. “He enjoyed the life he lived.”

He said when the Union Hill restaurant closed many years ago, Van Voorst stepped forward and brought it back. He said it wasn’t so much about providing a dining option, but rather a place for people to come together, for lives to be shared.

Smith said he could not imagine Van Voorst in any other location other than Union Hill.

“It was his roots,” he said. “His home. Hugh was just a great guy.”