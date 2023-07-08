KLASEY: Rails across the prairie

On July 4, 1853, an Illinois Central work train moved slowly southward on steel rails laid the previous day. At what is now Hickory Street, the train came to a halt with a hiss of steam — it had reached the end of the line.

About 600 feet farther to the south, workmen were swarming over a large, two-level wooden bridge that would, a week later, carry the IC tracks across the Kankakee River. To the north, carpenters were hard at work erecting a two-story freight depot on the west side of the tracks at Station Street; work would soon begin on a wooden passenger depot building across the tracks on East Avenue.

Several weeks earlier, on June 8, a plat map had been created for a town the railroad called “Kankakee Depot.” By July 4, it was still mostly a “town on paper,” with a mere handful of houses and store buildings under construction. The store buildings were clustered along what would become East Avenue and along a low ridge that would later be known as Court Street.

The IC envisioned that Kankakee would become one of the most important towns along its route south of Chicago. In a contentious election held June 21, the Illinois Central had backed Kankakee Depot over rival Momence as the seat of government for the new county of Kankakee. As an incentive, the railroad company announced it would donate a square block of land and $5,000 for a courthouse if Kankakee Depot was chosen.

By the time the Illinois Central tracks reached Kankakee in July 1853, construction work on the railroad line was going on the entire length of the state. More than 10,000 laborers were hard at work in 12 “sections” along the 705-mile IC route. In 1855, at the peak of construction, the workforce would reach 100,000 men.

The IC route, running the length of the state, was shaped as an elongated “Y.” The longest leg of the “Y” extended from Cairo on the southern tip of the state to the lead-mining town of Galena in the state’s northwest corner. The other leg branched off the Cairo/Galena line near what is now Centralia, and headed northeastward to the fast-growing city of Chicago.

The Illinois Central Railroad Company came into existence on Feb. 10, 1851, when it was granted a charter by the state of Illinois. To pay the cost of building the railroad, the company would issue $29 million in bonds that would be purchased by investors. Those bonds would be retired (paid off) by the sale of land along the railroad line.

As an incentive to build railroads, the federal government had given approximately 2,500,000 acres of land to the state of Illinois; the state, in turn, passed the huge land grant on to the Illinois Central.

The property the railroad received was described as alternate sections (one square mile, or 640 acres) for six miles on either side of the IC tracks. Although the basic price of federal land was $1.25 per acre, the land given to the IC had to be sold for at least $2.50 per acre. The higher price was based on the belief that property along the railroad would be more desirable for farming.

The IC lands would also be made more desirable by being within a few miles of towns — the railroad planned to build depots about every 10 miles. The IC would not be developing towns around those depots, however. A provision of the railroad’s charter prohibited the company from developing townsites (more about that topic next week).

The portion of Illinois that the IC traversed south of Chicago was very sparsely settled. When the railroad’s Chief Engineer Roswell Mason traveled the proposed route in 1851, he found only three settlements between Chicago and Centralia — Bourbonnais, Spring Creek (near present-day Onarga), and Urbana.

In his 1934 book, “The Illinois Central Railroad and Its Colonization Work,” historian Paul W. Gates described the emptiness of the Grand Prairie: “As late as 1850, settlers had not advanced into the larger prairies to any great extent. The construction of the Illinois and Michigan Canal [1836-1848], had increased interest in prairie lands …. The lands within 15 miles of the canal had been taken up by 1850, but the larger prairies beyond were still neglected. The Grand Prairie, from Urbana north to the canal zone near Chicago, was quite untouched, with the exception of two small settlements at Bourbonnais … and at Spring Creek. It was said that south of LaSalle, one could travel 40 miles without seeing a house of any description.”

“Settlers … only required means of transportation to induce them to take up lands in the larger prairies,” he continued. “Canals and rivers were inadequate; railroads alone could satisfy their needs.”

That “means of transportation” was provided by the Illinois Central, and later, connecting east-west rail lines in Illinois. Construction of the IC — the longest railroad in the world at that time — was essentially completed on Sept. 27, 1856, when the two branches were joined just north of Centralia.

In addition to offering land and $5,000 for a courthouse to help Kankakee Depot win the election as county seat, the IC took a more active role in the voting. What was it?

Answer: Workers from the IC’s Wiley Creek stone quarry and railroad grading gangs from Chebanse and Kankakee (none of whom were county residents), turned up at the Limestone Township polling place to cast their votes on June 21, 1853. The 250-0 results from Limestone provided a solid majority for Kankakee Depot.