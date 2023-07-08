Kankakee native Autman-Bell partners with White Sox as ChiSox NIL Athlete

When Chris Autman-Bell graduated from Bishop McNamara in 2017 and began life as an NCAA Division I football player at the University of Minnesota, student-athletes were not allowed to profit off of their own name, image or likeness, although the wheels for that changing were in motion.

But that changed in 2021, when the NCAA adopted a policy that allowed student-athletes to seek compensation for their own brand. And as the Golden Gopher wide receiver prepares to start his seventh and final college football season next month, Autman-Bell took to a sports field of a different kind in Chicago Thursday night.

With dozens of friends and family rooting him on from both the field level and his suite above, Autman-Bell threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Chicago White Sox’s home game against the Toronto Blue Jays, as a member of the White Sox’s own NIL initiative, ChiSox Athlete.

ChiSox Athlete is a partnership in which student-athletes are brand ambassadors for the White Sox, who provide ChiSox Athlete members with branding opportunities, financial incentives and career mentorship and training.

The White Sox seek out Chicagoland natives who play NCAA sports in the Midwest, which made Autman-Bell the perfect candidate when they reached out earlier this year. (Editor’s note: baseball and softball are excluded, as NIL rules prohibit professional baseball teams from working with college baseball and softball players).

“Of course I wanted to be,” Autman-Bell said his answer was when the White Sox asked him to come on board. “It’s my home state, hometown team.

“I’ve enjoyed it, my family loves it and we enjoy it…it’s been awesome.”

The White Sox launched ChiSox Athlete in 2022, and while the Atlanta Braves were the first MLB team to reach NIL deals with student-athletes, the White Sox remain the only MLB organization that has a complete NIL program that includes more than financial opportunities. And for Mike Downey, the director of marketing and promotions for the White Sox, financial return isn’t a goal for them with ChiSox Athlete either.

“This is one of the few programs that we run where there is no immediate ROI and I’m not really looking for that,” Downey said. “In my mind, this is a thing where 10 years down the road, how do we build superstar fans using NIL?

“We’re obviously targeting people who are at the top of their sport, and when they graduate, they’re either going to go pro, enter the business world or be community leaders,” he added. “We want this next generation of fans who will grow into that next generation of leaders to be White Sox fans.”

With Autman-Bell already a beloved community figure and a successful wide receiver with the Golden Gophers — he has at least one catch in 41 conseuctive games, the longest active streak in FBS football — it made him a no-brainer for the White Sox. And for Autman-Bell, it’s also another opportunity to show not just the next generation of White Sox fans, but the next generation of kids from Kankakee, that anything is possible.

“It just goes to show you can do it too — you hear that all the time but anybody can do it. As long as you work for it, you can do it,” Autman-Bell said. “You can be that next kid to go throw a pitch out for the White Sox or any other team that you like.”

As the NIL space continues to grow in its early stages, Downey knows that homegrown stars like Autman-Bell are ideal fits for professional sports teams to want to partner with, and also that the benefits they can provide college student-athletes makes the relationship one that serves both sides equally.

“They’re the hometown heroes playing collegiately at the highest level, and you interject NIL, where they’re getting bombarded with all these different offers, and their heads are probably spinning,” Downey said. “What part of the ChiSox NIL Athlete is, it’s obviously branding opportunities like the first pitch, the opportunity for a photo shoot with our team photographer, a financial stipend for each athlete, but a big thing for us is career mentorship.

“Chris has direct access to me or anyone else in the organization, and the sports world is small…at some point he will graduate, and if he goes pro or not, if he has questions on navigating his career, he has us as a resource.”

Autman-Bell’s partnership with the White Sox will continue has he now prepares for the official start to the 2023 college football season next month. After a redshirt season to start his career, the COVID-19 season in 2020 that provided another year of eligibility to all NCAA student-athletes that year and a torn ACL suffered in the team’s third game of the year last season, a 49-7 win over Colorado on Sept. 17, the 2016 Bishop McNamara state champion will be heavily featured on and off the field as a seventh-year wide receiver and team leader.

“It’s exciting,” Autman-Bell said. “The process of going through an ACL injury, just working back to it and seeing your brothers grinding every day encourages you to keep going.”

He will enter his final season with the Golden Gophers already ninth in program history with 1,970 yards and will look to crack the top 10 in catches (125, 12th) and touchdowns (13, tied for 13th) this fall. Autman-Bell was named a preseason All-Big Ten Conference second-team selection by Athlon Sports and enters the season as one of the conference’s most experienced skill position players. But it’s not the accolades he’s focused on as much as being a presence for the younger Golden Gophers.

“It’s the biggest thing, really,” Autman-Bell said. “A lot of the younger guys come in looking up to me and ask me things, so I have to be that certain role model and give them what they need.

“It’s awesome to be that guy they can look up to and come to.”

Perhaps most importantly, Autman-Bell will look to prove those who think his season-ending injury last year may be too much to overcome wrong. Proving his doubters wrong is something he’s accustomed to doing, including those who didn’t think he would do what he did Thursday — deliver his first pitch perfectly over home plate.

“I proved it again,” Autman-Bell said. “People doubted me and said I wouldn’t get it there, but I got it there.”

Video coverage of Autman-Bell's first pitch and experience as a ChiSox Athlete will be available next week on daily-journal.com.