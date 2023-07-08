French Heritage Museum adding to annual Bastille Day Celebration

Experience a taste of France right in Kankakee.

The Kankakee County Historical Society is bringing a brand-new fundraising event to the French Heritage Museum location. The museum and parking lot will be transformed into a picturesque Parisian Café from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on July 14 for the 2023 Bastille Day Celebration. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy wine tastings, paired hors d’oeuvres, live folk music, photo ops, history and more.

Featured at this event will be Peaches’ Photobooth Rental, folk musician, Brad Fetterer and local author Melanie Holmes. Hors d’oeuvres and treats will be provided by local businesses Flight 102 and Philo Collective. Tickets, which can be purchased through the museum’s website at <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com/book-online" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com/book-online</a>, are $10 for non-members and $8 for members.

Attendees must be 21 or older. This event is sponsored by Riverside Healthcare, Xfinity and Peoples Bank of Kankakee County.

At 11 a.m. July 15 at the French Heritage Museum, there will be a lecture presented by local genealogist, Andrew Mann, who will discuss the French Revolution and its effects on Quebec, Canada. Light refreshments will be provided.

The lecture will be held on the second floor of the Stone Barn which is not currently handicap accessible.

The French Heritage Museum is at 165 North Indiana Avenue, Kankakee.