FOOTBALL: Kankakee's Easley commits to Georgia

KANKAKEE — Kankakee senior offensive tackle Marques Easley has known for a couple months that he was going to commit to the University of Georgia at his college commitment ceremony, which was initially scheduled for a pregame ceremony prior to kickoff against Crete-Monee in the Kays’ regular season finale Oct. 20.

But with so much excitement for his future home, and the crowded class of recruits that the Bulldogs’ Class of 2024 was becoming, the four-star recruit moved that ceremony up to Saturday, where he made his commitment as a Bulldog official in the school’s gymnasium.

“I’m excited — I’ve been holding this in for two months … just turning dreams into reality,” Easley said. “I love the sport I play, I love where I’m going, I’m just ready for signing day now.”

He entered the ceremony with a top three list of Alabama, Oklahoma and Tennessee, but much like former Kays teammate Jyaire Hill — who committed to Michigan last December after releasing a top five with the Wolverines absent — Easley’s video, which included a quick life background and thanks to friends and family, ended with him on Georgia’s campus, ending with him announcing his commitment to the Bulldogs as he put a Georgia hat on his head, both on the video and in the gym.

“I thought it might be dumb, but everyone was predicting me going to Georgia and had crystal balls to Georgia, so I had to try and pull the trick-a-roo, because I didn’t want to spoil it,” Easley said. “I had to make it some type of fun.”

Easley is the 26th commit for the Bulldogs’ Class of 2024 recruiting class, a class ranked the best in the nation by recruiting services 247 Sports and On3 and led by five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, a Georgia native who committed to the Bulldogs on May 15. Since Raiola’s commitment, Easley is the 15th Bulldog to join the class.

He said after speaking with Raiola and a few other classmates over the phone in recent months, he knew Georgia would be where he was headed, and knew he would have to make it official sooner rather than later.

“I was already thinking about Georgia and then they got the No. 1 recruit in the country in Raiola, and I knew it was just going to pile on,” Easley said. “I didn’t want to wait and they might have to turn me down.”

Friends, family, teammates and fans flocked to Kankakee for the ceremony, filling the gymnasium bleachers that Easley and his family faced from their table at center court. For new head coach Miles Osei, seeing such a large turnout for the program’s prized recruit was a great way to see just how much the Kankakee community cares about their own.

“I think it definitely shines a light on how important the kids are to the community,” Osei said. “For this many people to show up for a player — players, former players, family members — I haven’t seen something like this before.

“The community cares about the kids first and the sports around them, and Mr. [Ronnie] Wilcox [KHS athletic director] does a good job of showcasing them and making it a big deal.”

Osei, who was hired in February, hasn’t had much time on the field or in the weight room with his 6-foot-6, 300-plus-pound left tackle, but in addition to the insane athleticism for his size, Osei has also seen a player who is curious and hungry to learn and improve.

“To be able to move at his size is incredible, but what blows me away is that he’s always the first person to ask legitimate questions about offense, defense, technique,” Osei said. “If we’re coaching him up on something technical he applies it the next play.

“He sets himself apart from any lineman I’ve seen.”

As he became one of the most sought-after recruits in the country, ranked as the consensus top offensive tackle in Illinois and consensus top 25 tackle in the country, he saw offers come in from roughly three-dozen NCAA Football Bowl Series schools (formerly Division I-A), including offers from all five of the Power Five Conferences — the ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big XII and Pac-12.

That attention grew into quite a thrilling, experience-filled recruiting ride, one that Easley said hasn’t really hit him yet.

“I really never thought of it, I just focused on me and where I was going, how I was going to do it,” Easley said. “It hit me a little bit yesterday because of my grandmother (the late Lorraine Easley), but it will really hit that I have to leave home on signing day.”

Easley said his immediate family plans on moving to Atlanta, where some distant family already lives, to stay within driving range of Georgia’s campus in Athens. But before he becomes a Bulldog, Easley hopes to become a state champion with the Kays.

And although he may be a committed recruit, he’ll keep busy on the recruiting scene, hoping to find college homes for the Kankakee teammates he plans on winning a state title with this fall.

“Every time I got an offer I told coaches about my teammates and that won’t stop,” Easley said. “I’m going to keep telling coaches about them and trying to get them on radars, no matter what I’m doing.

“It’s not about me, it’s about the team.”