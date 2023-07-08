Farmers' Miller advocate moves upward in Farm Bureau

KANKAKEE — Chad Miller has been the face for Kankakee County’s largest industry for the past 21 years.

He is not a manager of a local manufacturer, nor does he sit atop a local health care organization or educational institution.

The 46-year-old Bradley man, born and raised on a 900-acre Livingston County corn, soybean and hog farm, has been the manager for the Kankakee County Farm Bureau since July 14, 2002.

It’s been a dream job. While he decided early on in life he was not likely going to remain a farmer, he was able to remain intimately close to the profession.

But the man who is Kankakee County’s chief advocate for all things agriculture, Miller will be officially leaving his post 21 years to the date of his first day on the job.

Miller, however, will not be leaving the area, nor will he be departing from the Illinois Farm Bureau, of which Kankakee County is one of 86 farm bureau organizations in Illinois.

Instead, Miller, is moving up in horsepower. Miller has been promoted to fill the recent vacancy for Region 2 of the Illinois Farm Bureau. He will help oversee a network of 17 farm bureau organizations in the 20 counties which comprise Region 2.

Region 2 includes the counties of Kankakee, Iroquois-Ford, Grundy-Kendal, Livingston, Will, LaSalle, Vermilion, Ogle, Champaign, Ogle, Winnebago, Lake and Cook, among others.

Yes, Cook County, has a farm bureau.

In all, there are four regions which comprise the state’s farm bureau organization.

And the beauty of the promotion for Miller is that his three children do not have to change schools, he and his wife, Diane, do not need to sell their home nor does he need to resign his Kankakee County Board seat.

Miller will remain a resident of Bradley. He is simply spreading the amount of acres he will help oversee and represent for the Illinois Farm Bureau.

The 1994 graduate of Prairie Central High School in Fairbury and 1998 University of Illinois graduate where he majored in animal science, Miller has been with an Illinois farm bureau for all of his adult life.

He worked as manager of the Edgar County Farm Bureau from June 1999 until his July 2002 hire in Kankakee County, where he succeeded Mike Hahn, who had managed the farm bureau from April 1999 to March 2002.

<strong>REPLACING MILLER</strong>

Kankakee County Farm Bureau president Greg St. Aubin described the task ahead of replacing Miller as “impossible.”

“Like any position, relationships are so important. Chad has so many. It takes time and effort to build those relationships,” St. Aubin said.

The organization is putting out the advertisement now. The hope is to begin interviewing with the next couple weeks and have a hire in late July to early August.

If all goes as hoped, a new farm bureau manager could be in place before John Deere combines begin harvesting corn and soybeans.

St. Aubin said the 17-member farm bureau is seeking a manager with two to five years of experience. The farm bureau board is comprised of a representative from each of the county’s 17 townships.

“We will feel the impact of Miller leaving, but we know he will still be in the community and with the farm bureau organization. This is not unlike any job. Everyone is replaceable. We will take it as it comes as we move ahead.”

St. Aubin said it would have taken the perfect job for Miller to leave the county farm bureau and that is largely the position Miller found. St. Aubin had thought Miller would have ended his career in the bureau’s West Court Street office.

<strong>OUT FRONT WITH AG</strong>

Farm bureau directors are often not well known outside of the ag community.

Miller broke that mold.

While he moved the bureau ahead with educational programs, including the popular Ag in the Classroom fourth-grade program which was started in 1999. The program now introduces some 1,200 county fourth graders to agriculture in the school and on the farm.

There is a Kids Day at the Farm program which just completed its 20th year.

Started in 2003, the Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation has raised $155,800 to help fund college scholarships for students interested in an agriculture-based career. More than 130 scholarships have been awarded.

Of Kankakee County’s total acreage of 432,997 acres, 72%, or some 312,904 acres, is devoted to agriculture.

There are some 750 farms here. The average farm size is 414 acres.

Make no mistake, no matter how many industries, warehouses, retail, restaurants or residential property is developed, agriculture remains the lifeblood of Kankakee County.

Some 17% of the county’s economy is agriculture-based.

<strong>VOICE OF THE FARM</strong>

When Miller landed the county post, he wasn’t sure what to expect. He had left Edgar County, a far less populated county and one heavily steeped in ag.

Kankakee County was much more urbanized.

He quickly learned the urban-farm mix made his job that much more enjoyable.

He also made sure that the farm voice was heard, regardless of the topic.

When there have been issues regarding the potential development Great Lakes Railroad about seven years ago, it was Miller who was out front pleading the case for maintaining agriculture land.

When there was discussion of a 28-square-mile fish and wildlife refuge in eastern Kankakee County, it was Miller again to the front battling to save productive farmland for the nearly 1,100-dues-paying members of the farm bureau.

While his role will change, Miller’s advocacy for Illinois farming will not.

“I’m just going to be working in a different capacity,’ he said. “I’ll be lending support for farm bureau managers and bringing their concerns to the Illinois Farm Bureau. I’ll kind of be the go between for the county farm bureaus and state organization.”

The move regarding his new role was viewed as a step forward in the Miller household. There was one exception. Miller’s eldest child, Kate, who will be a sixth-grader this coming school year at St. George School.

When she learned he was interviewing for the new position, she let it be known she didn’t want him to get it.

Miller said she cried.

“She said, ‘Dad, you love your job,’” he said.

He noted his children often visit him at work and wind up playing.

He thinks that might have been the reason she didn’t want him to get the job. He would be traveling to the farm bureaus throughout northeastern Illinois. He also would no longer have an office. He will work from home.

“The stars aligned for all this to work out,” he said. “… I’m passionate about the work I do. I believe I make a difference.”