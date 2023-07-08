COMMENTARY: 'Death blow' to equality, county board member shares thoughts on affirmative action

The recent U.S. Supreme court decision addressed the institutional admission policies of Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.

This ruling will have far-reaching ramifications. This action essentially rendered a death blow to the concept of affirmative action.

From my perspective and based upon facts, data and history, the United States of America has never been a color-blind society. One only has to look at our legacy of the three-fifths clause in the United States Constitution of 1787.

This doctrine wherein indicated that African Americans were considered three-fifths of a citizen of the U.S. The three-fifths clause [Article I, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution] declared that for the purpose of representation in Congress, enslaved Blacks in a state would be counted as three-fifths of the member of white inhabitants of that state.

Also another historical Supreme Court decision, Plessy v Ferguson [1896] supported the separate, but equal concept which was predicated on the basis of race.

[Plessy was a landmark decision in which the court ruled that racial segregation laws did not violate the U.S. Constitution as long as the facilities for each race were equal in quality, a doctrine that came to be knows as “separate but equal.”]

These decisions were later reversed by future decisions, but does demonstrate that our society has historically been a color-based society. The present Supreme Court suggests that we are a society which does not emphasize the characteristics of race as a major factor in everyday life and in our institutions.

Equal representation should be the rule, not the exception.

I maintain that our country of the United States is comprised of a mosaic of different colors of individuals. The best and the brightest have contributed greatly to the success of our nation. The creative genius of our diverse people have made our country the envy of the world.

This recent decision will be a cancer which will destroy the concept of equity, diversity and inclusion in the institutions of education, employment and housing.

People of color like myself subscribe to working toward the American Dream. The doors of opportunity will be closed for people of color unless we develop methodologies to be inclusive to all color in all aspects of our society.

The under valued in our nation are apparent by the lack of quality educational opportunities, lower job placement, poor housing conditions, poor health care and other societal institutions.

We as fellow citizens must be diligent in improving the playing field for all our citizens. The recent Supreme Court decision has turned back the hands of time wherein race was a dominant factor in all areas of our lives.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 attempted to rectify racism. It is a fact that people of color have been given a “bad check with insufficient funds.”

We must elevate all of our citizens whereby our society can be fruitful, innovative, compassionate whereby the vestiges of unequal terms and conditions can be systematically destroyed.

See more For local columnist’s Ron Jackson’s column on affirmative action, see A9.

