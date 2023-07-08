CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: Williams determined to fully recover after unexpected stroke at 21

Wherever Kayla-Jonae Williams is, her Survivor Gnome is always near by.

The gnome, draped in pink fabric, was a gift from Williams’ mom, April Bell-Williams, after Williams had a stroke in February at the age of 21.

Now, the college student is tirelessly working to come back even stronger than before.

“The way I responded to it, I stayed positive. I knew I was going to get better. I was doing the work and would do anything to get me back to where I was,” Williams said.

The Kankakee resident was in perfectly fine health prior to the stroke — the cause of which has yet to be fully determined — and was actively studying nursing at Western Illinois University.

She awoke in her apartment on Feb. 18 with pain in her right shoulder. She took a Tylenol and tried to sleep it off. When she woke again, she was losing feeling on her right side and then, eventually, her left would follow.

Williams contacted the campus police who dispatched the campus EMS team. She was evaluated and was then transported to the hospital in Macomb by ambulance.

“My body was deteriorating in front of my eyes,” she recalled. “I could tell I was having a stroke.”

After her case being determined as too severe for the small hospital to handle, she was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria which has a team dedicated to treating strokes.

She soon went into cardiac arrest and — after difficulty in finding where their daughter was — her parents, April and Cornelius, were told by OSF’s neurologist that her health was declining and they didn’t expect her to make it through the night.

“We immediately went to her, started talking to her and praying and her eyes opened,” April said of her and her husband’s arrival to the hospital.

The team kept using the term “miracle,” and continued to work on the college junior who was, at that point, intubated and couldn’t speak for herself. Eventually, a nurse gave Williams a straw and pictures to point to.

According to that means of communication, Williams only wanted one thing.

“I just wanted chicken,” Williams said of her time with a feeding tube.

<strong>49 DIAGNOSES</strong>

Williams received a preliminary diagnosis of Central Nervous System Vasculitis, which is a thickening of the arteries that can cause a stroke. Additionally, she had a spinal infraction and was born with a hole in her heart — both things that could heighten the risk of stroke.

To date, she’s been given a total of 49 diagnoses.

She experienced a collapsed lung — which would require difficult breathing treatments — and many tests and procedures. Nevertheless, Williams remained positive.

“I kept telling myself: ‘It’s going to get better.’”

She stayed at OSF for a month and a half and said the doctors and nurses went above and beyond for her. One nurse even went as far as to paint her nails to make her feel more like herself.

April posted to Facebook looking for a hair stylist in the area who would braid Williams’ hair from her hospital bed. An expert reached out to braid her hair for free.

Attempts at removing the tubes with which she was intubated caused Williams to go into a second cardiac arrest.

“The student doctor performing the procedure didn’t realize they had to remove tubes at the same time,” Williams said.

“The doctors didn’t save her, the nurses did,” remembered April, who said the nurses quickly stepped into action with a crash cart, adding “the care team there was phenomenal.”

<strong>THE ROAD TO RECOVERY</strong>

She had been on a ventilator in the hospital and was anxious to come off it. When she finally did, she said, she’d had one of the fastest weans the hospital had ever seen.

At the end of March, during a tumultuous thunderstorm that almost threw the family, literally, off course, Williams was transferred to Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago to begin rehabilitation.

“The day she left [OSF], she surprised everybody in the room, and lifted up her left arm and waved goodbye,” April recalled.

Williams added that she really began moving her left arm upon arrival at Shirley Ryan.

When going over her records, the doctor at Shirley Ryan said: “I never thought I’d see you here [in good health] today … You don’t look as sick as [the medical records] say you are.”

Williams, with her mainstay positive attitude, said, “Oh, I’m sick, I’m just determined.”

While at that point she was considered quadriplegic — a word a Shirley Ryan CNA told her they don’t use in the ability lab — the team got Williams in a harness and on the treadmill, with someone on the floor on each side moving her legs.

“It didn’t take too long after that, the next week, maybe, to start walking,” Williams said, noting that the aforementioned CNA told her: “If you think it, you’ll do it.”

And that’s been her mantra throughout. With the support of her family, friends and health care team, Williams has made literal strides with getting back to normal — using a walker to get around the house and hitting goals at physical therapy.

Williams came home to Kankakee on May 30 and has been living with her parents and brother, Khamaree, a recent high school graduate who dislocated his knee during Williams’ recovery, giving their parents more to handle.

“It was horrible,” Mom said with a hindsight laugh.

Williams will continue to go to school online when her senior year starts in the fall, and she hopes to maybe go back to campus in the spring. She wants to continue her nursing studies, and now has goals to start a small business, travel more, roller skate and write a book sharing her story.

Several days a week, she will continue to go to physical therapy and has plenty of upcoming check ups to keep her busy.

With her health her number-one priority, Williams already knows what her next goal is.

“I’m gonna walk the halls at my neurologist appointment next month.”

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation on June 30 designed to improve care for people who suffer from strokes in Illinois. HB 2238 authorizes the Illinois Department of Public Health to recognize a new level of certification that hospitals can voluntarily seek for treating stroke victims. The measure will help ensure patients who need care during or after a stroke can be sent to hospitals that provide the appropriate level of care.

“This legislation will encourage our world class hospitals to upgrade the care they provide for stroke victims with the goal of saving as many lives as possible and helping patients recover and continue to lead fulfilling lives," Pritzker said in a news release.

Illinois currently has three levels of designation for hospitals that provide stroke care. The highest is Comprehensive Stroke Center (of which there are 17), followed by Primary Stroke Center (59) and Acute Stroke Ready Hospital (81). The new legislation provides a higher level of care than the existing Primary Stroke Center, but below the level highest level of Comprehensive Stroke Center. This new designation can be referred to by three names: Thrombectomy Capable Stroke Center, Thrombectomy Ready Stroke Center or Primary Stroke Center Plus.

According to IDPH data, stroke, or cerebrovascular disease, was the fifth highest cause of death for Illinoisans in 2021, with a total of 6,768 deaths recorded.

Under the nationally accredited Thrombectomy Ready Stroke certification, patients will receive all of the services currently offered at a nationally accredited Primary Stroke Center plus these additional services:

• Interventional thrombectomy (a procedure to remove blood clots) 24/7

• 24/7 lab and CT (computerized tomography) capabilities

• Thrombolytic therapy to ischemic patients as appropriate

• Working agreements with Comprehensive Stroke Centers, Primary Stroke Centers and Acute Stroke Ready Hospitals for a higher level of care when needed

• Advanced interventional capabilities available within two hours 24/7

• Dedicated ICU

• Community stroke education twice annually

• Working and transfer agreements with EMS

• Stroke education to staff and EMS.