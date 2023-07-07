Our Fallen Hero hosting motorcycle, car run in memory of PFC Toppen

MANTENO — Our Fallen Hero Foundation, in memory of PFC Aaron Toppen, will be hosting a motorcycle and car run Aug. 19. The event will be held at 851 N. Main St., Manteno, and will include live music, a memorial ceremony, Band of Brothers and more.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the first escorted ride leaving at 10 a.m. to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Lunch will be included with the ride.

The day also will feature a silent auction, raffles and a cash bar. Live music will be performed by Da Good Times.

Proceeds will benefit the Our Fallen Hero Foundation: In Memory of Aaron Toppen.

In a biography of Toppen, written by his mother, Pam, she said, “From a young age, PFC Aaron Toppen was incredibly patriotic and dreamed of following the footsteps of both his maternal and paternal grandfathers by enlisting in the military to serve the country he loved.”

Toppen was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Bronze Star, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the NATO Medal, the Purple Heart Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge and is recommended for the Medal of Valor.

The foundation was established in Toppen’s memory in spring 2018. For more information, go to <a href="https://ourfallenherofoundation.org" target="_blank">ourfallenherofoundation.org</a>.

<strong>What:</strong> 7th annual Motorcycle/Car Run

<strong>When:</strong> Sunday, August 7, 2022

<strong>Location:</strong> Manteno Sportsman’s Club at 851 N. Main St., Manteno

<strong>Pricing:</strong>

• $25 per driver (includes ride and after party)

• $10 per rider (includes ride and after party)

• $10 after party only

• Ages 10 and under are free

<strong>Details:</strong> Join for a fun 55-mile escorted motorcycle and car ride to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in memory of Mokena’s hometown hero PFC Aaron Toppen. All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome on the drive. After the ride stick around for lunch, cash bar, raffles, live entertainment and more.

<strong>Event Schedule:</strong>

7:30-9:30 a.m. — Registration

9:30 a.m. — Welcome

10:00 a.m. — Kick stands up

12:00 p.m. — Lunch, beverages and live entertainment begins

1:00 p.m. — Ceremony

2:45 p.m. — Raffles will be drawn

3:30 p.m. — Event concludes

Proceeds benefit the Our Fallen Hero Foundation in Memory of PFC Aaron Toppen