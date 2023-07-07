Momence man dies in crash

MOMENCE — A 69-year-old Momence man died Thursday evening from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Rickie H. Stromme died at 6:10 p.m. Thursday in the one-vehicle accident.

Stromme was the sole occupant of a motorcycle traveling west on 4000 North Road about a quarter mile east of Vincennes Trail in rural Momence that left the roadway, Kankakee County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender said.

Stromme was pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary cause of death is multiple injuries due to a motorcycle mishap, Cavender said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office and Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.