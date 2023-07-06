Burn ban lifted in Iroquois County

For nearly a week, Iroquois County had been under a burn ban. Wednesday, the Eastern Illinois Mutual Aid Fire Association announced that, effective immediately, the temporary burn ban has been lifted.

“With the much-needed rainfall over the last week, the ground cover has taken some time to rebound to somewhat green, and with the high humidity, conditions have improved greatly,” the association stated in a news release provided by the county.

It is still asked to refrain from any form of open flame near any wheat fields or CRP ground, and as always use great caution with any fire. Never leave a fire unattended and call Iroquois County Dispatch at 815-432-4918 before starting any controlled burn.

“Thank you all for your patience and compliance during this dangerous period,” the release said. “Thank you to the sheriff’s office, the 911 dispatchers and the Iroquois County Board for their support and unity during this difficult time.”