Rolling thunder cyclists will escort memorial Saturday

KANKAKEE — Escorted by motorcycle riders, Kankakee County’s newest memorial statue will arrive on Saturday morning.

The statue depicts the late Ray Olley, a World War II Navy veteran, and his dog Elinore.

In an event entitled Operation Rolling Freedom, the memorial will complete its 8,000-mile journey from the Philippines to its eventual site at A.N. Webber trucking, 2150 S. U.S. Route 45-52, Kankakee.

The statue will arrive escorted by motorcycle riders. The public is welcome to see the parade of cycles, estimated to arrive at 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

The 500-pound brass statue is intended to call attention to the problems of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and animal cruelty. Olley had PTSD and his dog Elinore was cruelly thrown overboard by a mean-spirited shipmate during the war.

The memorial will come in on an A.N. Webber truck. Webber has both donated the site and the trucking transportation for the project. Motorcycle riders will rally at 8 a.m. at the Road Ranger Truckstop in Champaign, 4910 N. Market, for their trip to Kankakee.

The trip from there to Kankakee will take an estimated hour and 15 minutes. JoJo Sayson, organizer of the memorial project, anticipates about 50 motorcyclists, but more are welcome.

Interested persons can contact Sayson; retired Bradley Fire Chief Steve Wilder, Bossman Chief of the ride; Brian Zasada; or veterans advocate Eric Peterson; on Facebook Messenger, about joining the ride. They can also call 815-936-1992.

Sayson said Operation Rolling Thunder is the “next historic mission” in this project. A large part of the project will be to make history come alive for area children. Sayson hopes the statues will become focal points for stories and presentations to teach history.

Olley, who died July 4, 2020, at the age of 97, was one of the area’s last World War II veterans. He participated in the battle of Leyte Gulf, which led to the liberation of the Philippines in World War II.

While the statue itself has been paid for, funds are still being raised for the base and pedestal which will hold it. Benches will also be installed at the site in front of Webber. Sayson said another $35,000 is needed.

Plans call for the sale of commemorative bricks at the site. The price is yet to be determined. There is also a GoFundMe account.

The list of supporters of the project includes, among others: Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis; Kankakee County Judge Marlow Jones, a Gulf War veteran; Alan Webber; retired Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey and his wife, Sydney.