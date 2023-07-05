Kankakee Municipal Band blends family and fun as relatives play together

If the history of Kankakee County were told through music, the Kankakee Municipal Band would be the storyteller.

Dating back to 1865, the large band — which performs at 7 p.m. every Thursday in the Don Palzer Bandshell in Kankakee’s Bird Park — has been in existence almost as long as Kankakee County itself.

Made up of 50 members and 11 sections, the band has unique connections within: Some play with their spouses, some play with their children, others play with their in-laws.

Such a connection is found between father and daughter, Cliff and Bridget Smith. While Bridget just recently joined the band after moving back to the area from Chicago, dad, Cliff, has been playing trumpet for the band since 1992, back when he also was the band director at St. Anne Grade School.

When Bridget, now 32, was in fifth grade, she took a page from her dad’s sheet music and decided to try out the trumpet.

“I am thrilled and extremely proud of her and it’s just awesome that we can play together in a band setting,” Cliff said.

Bridget said she loves having the opportunity to play with her dad, as well as her first trumpet instructor, conductor Rod Williams.

Furthering the familial connection, Bridget’s fiancé, Alex DeWees, recently joined the band as its audio technician.

“It’s been nice to share this experience together,” Bridget said.

In addition to the Smiths, other familial connections include father and son, Wes and Drew Smith, in-laws, Dylan Haskins and Jessie Keller and spouses: Dave and Diane Conrad; Rod and Sue Williams; Bob and Kathy Evans; Karol and Katie Domalik; David and Belinda Schirmer.

<strong>COMMUNITY GATHERING</strong>

Belinda Schirmer is Kankakee Municipal Band’s secretary and treasurer and has been with the organization for 30 years. While the band, which only performs in the summer, currently has no openings, Schirmer said they are always looking for substitute players.

“The band is made up of area band directors and people who just want to play,” Schirmer said.

One such person is Voneda Denault, who has been playing with the band for over 30 years and has been KMB’s president for the past 14. She described herself as “the organization person,” as she starts in January preparing for the summer season.

Having played clarinet, alto saxophone and baritone saxophone, the new bass clarinet player gets the rehearsal space organized as well as schedules performance dates with the park district.

All of that work is worth it when she sees the community come together at the bandshell. She said that the most rewarding part is “seeing the audience there and enjoying the music.”

“Even if only 20 people come out because it might be raining, it’s still wonderful to play for those few,” she said, recalling a time early in her KMB career when attendees sat in their cars due to rain, honking their horns in lieu of applause.

Another rewarding aspect is the annual tradition of performing the Armed Forces Salute during the Fourth of July concert. Audience members who have served are asked to stand when their branch is called.

The first time Denault played this piece, she was touched by the audience’s reaction of applause.

“I was playing my clarinet crying because it was just so touching to me,” she said. “I played through the tears.”

<strong>A BAND WITH HISTORY</strong>

During Cliff Smith’s 31 years with the band, he’s been under the guidance of three directors and, this year, the group is alternating with two others.

“The band itself has maintained its number of personnel, but the quality of musicianship has grown tenfold,” Cliff said, noting that a typical evening concert will include music from movies, musicals, pop, jazz, and concert band repertoire. “We have guest vocalists, instrumental soloists, duets and trios.”

Several concerts have a theme, including Patriotic Night and Around the World. Denault noted a former Disney night, organized by Brianna Harris, “that was like nothing else we ever had.”

Each show has an area food truck in attendance providing food options for attendees.

“What a great way to spend 90 minutes of time on a summer night for absolutely free,” said Cliff.

In addition to her recently joining the band, Cliff’s daughter, Bridget, has also taken the helm of the band’s social media, bringing its presence to Instagram.

For the trumpeter, it was important to showcase the people in the band and the hard work put into it. She said that most of the musicians have been playing music for 40-plus years.

“I believe the additional social media presence and giving more of a personal touch regarding the KMB members, who we are and the added information about our weekly vendors, has definitely improved our attendance,” Bridget said.

The band rehearses on Tuesday evenings, typically at Olivet Nazarene University, and then has the next day to learn the new songs to be played Thursday evening. Many weeks find the musicians learning 10-12 new songs in less than two days.

“[That’s] quite an accomplishment on its own!” Bridget said.

On the subject of accomplishments, she said it’s important to highlight the achievements of music and the arts.

“Most of these members are extremely accomplished musicians, music directors and teachers who deserve the recognition for their hard work and dedication to the music ensembles and music students throughout the Kankakee County area,” Bridget said.

For more information on Kankakee Municipal Band, go to the website <a href="https://www.kankakeeband.org" target="_blank">kankakeeband.org</a>, Facebook <a href="https://www.facebook.com/kankakeeband" target="_blank">facebook.com/kankakeeband</a> or Instagram <a href="https://www.instagram.com/kankakeemunicipalband" target="_blank">instagram.com/kankakeemunicipalband</a>.

At the Don Palzer Band Shell in Bird Park, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee, the Kankakee Municipal Band hosts free concerts in the park at 7 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 3.

• July 6 — Food: Tacos El Guadalajara.

• July 13 — Soloist: Mary Elizabeth Champagne; food: Mia Bella’s Pizza.

• July 20 — Theme: Light & Dark; food: Oscar’s Meat.

• July 27 — Theme: Folk night; food: Tacos El Guadalajara.

• Aug. 3 — Food: Candy & Cake.