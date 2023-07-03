Heard on the Street: Stefari, Embrace open in new locations

Stefari West Avenue — formerly known as Stefari Café when it was located in the Majestic — has opened the doors to its new location on South West Avenue in Kankakee. Now serving cocktails and dinner in addition to its coffee/tea and breakfast/lunch fare, the new location offers more options for diners.

“It’s been good. Our community has been amazing,” said Ari Frunze, who owns the restaurant with husband Stefan.

The couple planned for a grand opening after the Fourth of July, but were ready to hit the ground running after a soft open event for friends and family.

After opening on June 26, people gathered the following day for dinner, posting photos on social media of new meal options. Come Wednesday of that same week, Frunze said they were “slammed.” She said it’s been a good learning experience.

The new space has occupancy for 49 customers, with dining options available for table and booth seating as well as seating at the coffee/cocktail bar. Unlike Stefari Café, Stefari West Avenue has a host that seats diners at their tables, and servers come to take orders at the table rather than orders being placed at the counter.

There still is counter service for carryout and pickup orders, as well as for purchases of bags of coffee and tea.

Now with offering three meals a day, the new location stops breakfast service at 11 a.m., though coffee and toast options still are available past that time.

There are about 15 employees on staff. Frunze said they had to hire more people for the larger location, and they still are seeking employees — particularly kitchen help, like line cooks and assistants for prep work.

With the added option of alcohol, Stefari serves signature cocktails and will soon have wine available — possibly as early as this week. They hope to eventually have beer available for sale and have a kegerator already in place.

Many of the wines, Frunze said, will be from Moldova, where Stefan’s family is from. The artwork around the restaurant — including a mural and several large paintings — were completed by local artist Diana Crowley and were inspired by Moldovan landscapes and culture.

On the subject of art, the restaurant collaborated with local potter Courtney Zimmerman, of Momence, and serve tea and coffee out of handmade mugs.

The menu includes many favorites from the café — such as toasts, paninis and salads — with extended options. The cocktails (which include mocktail options) include margaritas, martinis, mules and more, and vary from $12-13.

Now at 267 S. West Ave., Kankakee, Stefari’s hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant will be closed from 2-3 p.m. each day to prepare for the evening.

Currently closed due to the holiday, the restaurant will reopen on Wednesday.

<strong>Embrace opens doors on Kinzie</strong>

Embrace Consignment, formerly located in Meadowview, has now opened its doors at the former Martin Whalen building in Bradley. At 148 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, the store opened Wednesday.

“We are still a work in progress and are kindly asking our consigners to delay bringing in consignment for this week,” the store wrote on its Facebook page Wednesday. “We appreciate your patience with us as we settle in to our new home!”

The consignment period for clothing is 45 days while furniture is 60 days. Customers can bring in 30 clothing items per day for consignment and 15 furniture items per day. Items must be odor-free, damage-free, in season, in style and clean.

Consignors receive a 50/50 split of items sold within the consignment period. Consignor balances never expire.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Saturday. Call 815-928-9980 for more information.

<strong>Cakes & Goodies hits the mall</strong>

The latest spot to open up shop within Northfield Square mall is Cakes & Goodies, a family-owned bakery offering sweet treats. The store had its grand opening Saturday.

Dylan Decker, one of the bakery’s owners, said the family is “excited to have a place where we can connect with our clients and build relationships.”

“It is owned by myself, my mother and younger brother, Branden,” Decker said, noting that dad Ron is the company’s handyman. “Anything we need done he is on top of it.”

Mom Gina and brother Branden are the “muscle” behind the desserts, including Decker’s favorite menu item: the chocolate caramel pretzel gourmet cookie.

“A delicious chocolate chip cookie drizzled with caramel and crushed pretzels. The perfect combo of salty and sweet!”

Decker, who handles most of the business and legal aspects, said the family is excited to be located in the mall. Cakes & Goodies will be next to Kansai in the former Baskin Robbins spot.

“[It’s] super nostalgic, never would have thought as a kid that I would be in there again,” said Decker. “When I was cleaning there when we first signed the lease I found their original grand opening sign! Which was super exciting and we plan to use it.”

The nostalgia of the mall was a big drive for the family to locate the business at Northfield Square.

“It’s crazy to see all the places and say, ‘Remember when this was this?’” Decker said.

“It’s crazy to see the era the mall is in right now. Lots of small businesses like us are trying to get their start in the world.”

For more information on Cakes & Goodies, call 815-549-0564 or go to <a href="https://www.instagram.com/cakesngoodies_" target="_blank">instagram.com/cakesngoodies_</a>.

Submit info To submit news for Heard on the Street, email <a href="mailto:editors@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">editors@daily-journal.com</a>.

