Bourbonnais trustees approve purchase of license plate reading cameras

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees approved the purchase of 12 license plate reader cameras during their meeting on June 29.

The meeting, which had been scheduled for July 3, was moved up due to the July Fourth holiday.

The village becomes the latest community in Kankakee County to add the devices, which were purchased from Flock Safety.

Bourbonnais Police Deputy Chief Dave Anderson said the cameras aid the department when investigating crimes.

“These cameras are going up all throughout the state as well as other states. They’re all over,” Anderson said.

“They are a great tool for law enforcement and they are just license plate readers. They don’t issue tickets. They are not red-light cameras or anything like that. It takes still pictures of vehicles.”

The 12 cameras are mounted on traffic light structures located on the village’s three major routes.

The annual cost for the cameras is $32,500. The contract is for five years, according to documents provided by the village.

<strong>PHONE APP</strong>

The village is adding another way to keep its residents informed — its own phone app.

Trustees approved a resolution to pay $14,400 annually to GoGov, which provides the software that provides two-way communication between local government and its residents.

“I am very excited to continue to increase communications with our residents and place factual, accurate village information directly in the palm of their hands,” Marketing & Public Engagement Manager Lindy Casey said.

The goal is to launch this new two-way communication tool in late summer/early fall 2023, she added.

“The app is another easy way to stay engaged with the community and to minimize any informational gap between local government and residents,” Casey said.

“We are a better, stronger community when we can all communicate effectively and directly. The value in this app will do just that.”

The app can be used to provide information about road closures, events, storm warnings, boil water advisory, emergency alerts and school closings, according to information provided by GoGov.

“They (GoGov) are the leading app for government and work well with governments. We feel this is a good fit for us,” Casey said.

<strong>APPROPRIATION ORDINANCE</strong>

The village’s finance director, Tara Latz, said the legal spending limit set for Fiscal Year 2024 is $39.55 million.

Last year the total was $30.96 million for FY2023.

The second reading will occur after a public hearing is held prior to the board’s July 17 meeting.

“This ordinance takes our budget that we passed in May and adds to it anything that we may be doing on the capital end this year. Anything that possibly could come before us this year before April of 2024,” Latz explained.

“It essentially sets our legal spending limit for the year.”

The increase in the 2024 total is a direct result of the village’s $18.5 million Community Campus project, Latz said.

The increase is temporary as the Community Campus is scheduled to be completed in spring 2024.

“We are going to have a full 12 months of pay requests on that project. I would expect that number to go back down to normal levels by next year,” Latz said.

The general fund expenses portion is $33.58 million and the special funds expenses portion is $5.97 million.

The village sets a spending limit every year since it is an appropriation village. However, the spending limit serves as somewhat of an overall budget. The fiscal year runs from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024.

In May, trustees approved an ordinance general fund revenues for fiscal year 2024 projected to be $16.2 million.

General fund expenditures in FY 2024 are predicted to be $16.1 million.

Of the village’s $16.2 million budget, the Bourbonnais Police Department accounts for $5.9 million, including $2.7 million in salaries for the 29-person department. The public works department accounts for $2.3 million with 17 employees.