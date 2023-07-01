Let’s Get Kankakee County Hired job fair set for July 26

Businesses or agencies looking for employees in the Kankakee River Valley, the Daily Journal is here to help.

The Journal will hold a community-wide job fair, called Let’s Get Kankakee County Hired, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 26 at the Knights of Columbus in downtown Kankakee, 187 S. Indiana.

All participating businesses will have a booth. At least 20 booths are expected.

A Job Fair package for participating firms will include a month-long job recruiting advertising package in both the print and electronic versions of the Daily Journal. Several levels of sponsorships and benefits are available.

All types of businesses and agencies are welcome: retail, industrial, construction, service, non-profit and government.

Interested businesses should call 815-937-3303 no later than Friday, July 14.

While the Daily Journal has held job fairs before, many features have been added to make this the most comprehensive event organized by the paper and the largest job fair in the area.

Participation by job-seekers is free, and no pre-registration is required. There will be door prizes designed to encourage potential employees to attend. A laptop will be given away, along with several gift cards, many of which are designed to help job applicants look their best for critical follow-up interviews.

There will be several services offered at the fair to help encourage potential employees to attend.

Resume assistance will be available, along with a Journal photographer to take a professional photo. There will be micro-career workshops. All those services are free.