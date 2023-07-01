KLASEY: Dancing a marathon at Avon Beach

In the Roaring Twenties, dancing was a major form of entertainment. Local couples, young and old, “danced the night away” to the music of bands playing at such venues as the Odd Fellows, Knights of Pythias and Modern Woodmen halls and ballrooms like the Del Rio, Moonlight Gardens and Avon Beach.

A Kankakee couple, Eileen Boudreau and Arthur Biggerstaff, “danced the night away” not once, but eighteen times — in a row! They were participating in one of the most popular fads of the time, a dance marathon, which required them to keep their feet moving continuously to the music for 45 minutes each hour.

After a 15-minute rest break, they resumed dancing; the pattern would continue, day and night, for as long as they could hold out. The marathon was a competitive event, with a cash prize awarded to the last couple still moving.

The event in which Eileen and Arthur competed was the “Eastern Illinois Championship Marathon Dance Contest,” which offered a prize of $2,000. It began at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3, 1928, with 17 couples on the dance floor at the Avon Beach Ballroom. Avon Beach was a popular entertainment site located on the east bank of the Kankakee River, just south of the Illinois 17 bridge.

Sixteen-year-old Eileen Boudreau “had been dancing since her early teens,” according to a feature article that appeared in the Kankakee Daily Journal in 1970. She had gone to the Avon that evening, but didn’t plan to enter the contest (“but she’d taken extra stockings along, just in case the opportunity occurred,” wrote Journal reporter Jan Cox).

A friend introduced Eileen to Arthur Biggerstaff, “a worldly man of 35 who had done some professional singing. The two decided to enter the contest and Eileen sent word home with her brother that she wouldn’t be home that night,” noted the Journal article. “She recalls her parents were a little angry at first, but they were in the audience every day to root for her.”

The event drew large crowds of spectators, who paid an admission fee of 50 cents during the 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. period, when a band played. The fee was 25 cents when music for dancing was provided by radio or “talking machine” (phonograph) during the overnight and daytime hours.

By Aug. 7, the number of couples still dancing had been halved. The Kankakee Daily Republican described the scene: “With eyes dimmed in lustre for lack of sleep, with their feet weary and sore from the many hours grind, but with every couple hoping for the endurance to outlast all rivals — the marathon dance at the Avon continues throughout the day and night with eight couples still plodding back and forth across the floor.”

The field narrowed to five couples by the end of one week — 144 hours — of competition. “Kankakee yawns and the dance marathon at the Avon still wearily goes onward,” reported the Daily Republican on Aug. 11. Of the five remaining pairs, only two were locals: Bud Bade of Bradley and Miss Reva Smith of Momence, and Eileen Boudreau and Arthur Biggerstaff, both from Kankakee.

On Sunday, a nationally-known musical group, Guy Lombardo and his Royal Canadians radio orchestra, took over the bandstand at Avon Beach for a one-week engagement… and the marathon dancers left the floor. The marathon competition was transferred to a large temporary ballroom tent at the InterState Fair grounds (now Old Fair Park) on the north edge of Kankakee. Hundreds of Fair visitors paid the 25-cent admission fee to watch the dancers each day.

By Thursday, Aug. 16, the number of competing couples had dropped to three, with each claiming a share of a new world record for continuous dancing: 312 hours (13 days). Still dancing were Eileen Boudreau and Art Biggerstaff, and two out-of-town pairs.

The marathon returned to Avon on Saturday, Aug. 18, and soon lost one of the three competitors. “Paul Bratton of Danville and his partner, Marcella Daque of Braidwood, dropped to the floor at 10:30 Sunday morning in a complete state of exhaustion and withdrew from the contest,” the Daily Republican reported on Monday. Still dancing on Monday were the Kankakee couple, Eileen Boudreau and Arthur Biggerstaff, and a pair from downstate Benton, Ruby Ramsey and Ralph Smith.

“Both couples are barely able to stagger about the floor and it will only be a matter of a few hours before either or both couples will drop out. They find it almost impossible to keep their eyes opened,” observed the Republican.

At 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 20, the marathon ended with the two exhausted couples declaring it a tie and splitting the $2,000 prize. Friends of the Kankakeeans presented a diamond ring to Miss Boudreau, and wristwatch to Biggerstaff.

On Tuesday evening, the winning couples were invited by the marathon sponsors to be the honored guests at a free dance at the Avon Beach Ballroom. There was no report in the newspapers of whether Eileen and Arthur participated in the dancing that evening.

Local trivia Although Avon Beach was best known for musical events at its ballroom, the venue was very popular in the 1920s for an annual summer celebration that drew large crowds. What was that celebration? <strong>Answer:</strong> A Fourth of July celebration that offered swimming and water sports, dancing, motorboat races, a band concert, and (in 1929) a balloon ascension and parachute jump by Benny Goulx, a “French air wizard.” The big draw, however, was a spectacular evening display with “$1,000 worth of fireworks.”

