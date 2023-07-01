County Board approves more funding for new animal control shelter

KANKAKEE — When the Kankakee County Board decided to purchase a Mooney Drive building in Bourbonnais in the spring of 2022 for the new animal control shelter, the cost to renovate was $1.5 million.

Then inflation hit, especially with construction cost. Supply chain issues also presented challenges.

The cost has skyrocketed by 73%.

The rough estimate to complete the construction of the facility at 134 Mooney Drive is now $2.6 million, an increase of $1.1 million, said County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler.

The County Board’s Finance Committee unanimously approved the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds of not to exceed $3.5 million in order to cover the entirety of construction costs.

The county had previously earmarked $1.5 million in ARPA funds for the project, but it has to add to the amount to cover the additional costs.

“That’s what we’ve identified,” Wheeler said. “That is the cost overrun in labor and materials versus the initial estimates.”

Board member Colton Ekhoff, chairman of the finance committee, said it’s an easy decision to use ARPA funds instead of money from the county’s general fund.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and it’s not going to go ahead and hit our local taxpayers,” he said.

Wheeler added that they want to have some flexibility in case there are some hidden costs once renovation begins on the building.

“We don’t want to get into this and say, ‘Oh, wow, we just got into the ground, and we’ve got to move these seven pipes,’” he said.

The allocation of the ARPA funds will also need approval for the full board at its next meeting July 11.

“This is a good indication of what the intent of the full board will be,” Wheeler said.

Wigt & Company, of Darien, is the construction management firm and the architect for the project. The company specializes in doing government projects such as the animal control building.

Costs for the project had already reached $1.5 million before bidding for general trade work, fencing and landscaping were up for bid two months ago.

When the county saw what those bids came in at, it decided to reopen the bidding process, and those bids were opened at Wednesday’s finance meeting.

The bids for general trades for the project were submitted by the following: PSI Construction, of Kankakee, for $1,000,041; DBM Services Inc., of Mokena, for $977,000; and R B Construction, of Villa Park, for $790,000. For fencing, the lone bidder was Action Fence, of Mundelein, for $71,400. For landscaping, the lone bid was Allied Landscaping, of Joliet, for $46,285.

“The rebidding process saved us $400,000,” Wheeler said.

The bidding two months ago had just one bid for the general trades, and Wheeler said the county needed more companies bidding for the work.

“We realize that everybody’s got a lot of work right now, and so we moved it towards the fall,” Wheeler said. “We figured that would give us some savings, and it did.”

The county purchased the building for $499,900 in April 2022, and that transaction was finalized. The building was in need of renovations to turn it into an animal shelter, as well as an addition on the facility that allows dogs to run outside of the kennel.

The county is hopeful the renovation on the building can begin in the fall, and the new animal shelter will be in operation in May 2024. Necessary permits will have to be approved by the village of Bourbonnais before work can start.

“We’re still hopeful we can get some things done before the snow flies,” Wheeler said.