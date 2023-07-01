Barons move forward with $50K donation to riverwalk project

KANKAKEE — Dennis Baron has always been front and center when it comes to moving Kankakee forward.

He spent a huge chunk of his adult life as a Kankakee 6th Ward alderman. He and his wife, Deb, raised two children and now have grandchildren who also call the 6th Ward home.

But despite all he has devoted to city — all the time and effort — he felt perhaps something had been missing.

Baron listened as many local projects were announced. He cheered them on. Often times, however, they never materialized for one reason or another.

The family was not about to sit on the sidelines anymore, especially when it came to the Currents of Kankakee, the planned 4-mile riverwalk development along the bank of the Kankakee River as it travels through the heart of Kankakee.

At the organization’s first community meeting held Thursday, it was made public that Dennis and Deb Baron along with their son, Dave, his wife, Anya, and their young boys, Remy and Theo, have committed $50,000 toward the $3.25-million fundraising campaign for the first leg of the riverwalk development.

The Baron’s pledge is just the latest of a growing string of contributions to the fundraising effort which has reached $1.97 million.

Norm Strasma, a lifelong Kankakee resident, pledged $100,000 earlier this year. Twenty-year Kankakeean Ray Eads, who is also a member of the Kankakee Valley Park District Board of Commissioners, has pledged $5,000. Bruce and Cheryle Cowhig contributed $1,000.

Businesses, organizations and foundations have contributed hundreds of thousands.

The elder Baron told the gathered riverfront enthusiasts that he and his family could no longer sit in the distance. The time to step forward is now. The riverfront development project is too important.

Looking 10 years into the future, Dennis said, he did not want to be faced with the remorse of failing to act if this project did not come to fruition.

“That’s why we did this,” he said. “We all believe the river is something we want to focus on. We can’t sit there and let a project float by.”

Baron labeled the riverfront development the “most important project in our community.”

“We have to capitalize on this natural resource. … It’s put up or shut up. Fish or cut bait,” he aptly said.

Following the Thursday luncheon program, Baron said the donation concept was actually the idea of Dave, who has followed in his father’s footsteps and is a Kankakee City Council member, representing the 2nd Ward.

The two men are also attorneys and practice law together in the downtown Kankakee law firm of Deck & Baron.

The entire family came together and crunched numbers. They settled on the figure of $50,000 — each family would contribute $25,000.

Dennis said his contribution would be made within a 12-month period. Dave committed to a four-year payment schedule.

“I believe in what’s going on,” Dave said. “I had no second thoughts.”

Dennis said their hope is this contribution will inspire others. He said he plans on reaching out to others in an attempt to bring more money to the development.

He said he couldn’t ask others very well to open their checkbook if he did not open his.

Mayor Chris Curtis said the Barons have such a strong, respected name within the community that others will follow.

“They are leading by example. Hopefully they can be like the pied piper,” Curtis said.