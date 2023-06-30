KVPD board discusses tree maintenance

KANKAKEE — The care and maintenance of trees was discussed by Kankakee Valley Park District commissioners during their meeting Monday.

On June 20, KVPD maintenance workers were picking up branches that had been trimmed off trees at Cobb Park.

Commissioner Don Palmer, who lives across from the park, went over and talked to the workers about how the trimming was handled.

Attending the meeting was KVPD worker Kevin Butler, who has 40 years of experience in forestry, according to KVPD Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds Rick Collins.

Butler was at Cobb Park when Palmer voiced his concerns with the crew.

Collins and Butler explained during Monday’s meeting, the crew was clearing low-hanging branches that were impeding mowing crews.

Palmer and his wife, Melissa, donated $500 in 2017 for new trees for Cobb Park, KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz said.

“We planted 17 trees between 2017 and 2018,” Heitz said. “In 2019, we replaced three trees that had died.”

“I love his passion,” Heitz said.

Palmer is an advocate on the board for all things environmental. It is the same passion he has for the park district’s efforts for senior citizens.

“Trees are important. I am not a tree hugger and I won’t chain myself to a tree,” Palmer said Wednesday about the discussion at Monday’s meeting.

Trees provide shade and colorful leaves in the fall. Palmer said it is also good in giving a relaxing atmosphere for people.

“It goes beyond aesthetics,” Palmer explained.

During Monday’s meeting, Palmer discussed growing up near Hannibal, Mo.

He recalled he was 10 or 12 at the time and the family homestead had 20 to 30 Dutch elm trees.

Disease killed them all within five years.

Much like the Emerald Ash borer decimated ash trees 20 to 30 years ago.

Palmer said by then, science had caught up and tree experts talked about chainsaws and saws not being cleaned off would allow for the spread of the disease.

“I wonder back then,” Palmer said. “My older brother cut down one of the dead Dutch elms. He then would trim a branch off another one that was not affected. That tree ended up dying.”

Palmer said trimming trees takes place at different times of the year based on the type of tree.

“The pruning takes place at a certain time for us to get the mowers around the trees and for the safety of the workers as well as the public,” Heitz said.

“It is not necessarily wrong.”

Commissioner Michael Matthews said the different perspectives of board members were good.

One thing the district is missing is an arborist on staff, he said.

Heitz said that the salary for an arborist would be between $80,000 and $100,000.

It is not something the board takes lightly.

“We have to look at the bottom line and see how it goes,” Commissioner Ray Eads said.

Heitz said she would contact the city of Kankakee as they have an arborist on staff.